Peace LWML
The quarterly meeting of the Peace Lutheran Women’s Missionary League opened with a prayer by President Janelle Ham April 19.
Refreshments were served by Ruth Albers, Mary Galliart and Ethel Schukei.
The minutes and treasurer’s reports were presented and approved. Thank you notes were read.
Gloria Raab shared a special report of a mission in Guatemaula that her former church supported and also has received grant money from the national LWML.
National Convention is in Lexington, Kentucky in June. Raab will attend and asked if members might help with gift cards for collections there.
Ham announced that there will be a retreat on Sept. 17-18 near Hordville. Application and information are in the Echo.
Members played a spring game.
The next quarterly meeting is a salad supper on July 19.
