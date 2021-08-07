The Hastings Christian Women’s Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on July 12. The theme was “Remember the Red, White and Blue.”
Dolly Snitselaar of Sioux Falls, S.D. spoke on “Life’s Many Detours: The Challenge is How to Handle Them.” Ministry in Motion performed a patriotic program.
The next meeting will be Aug. 16 at North Shore Church at 12:30-2:15 p.m. The theme will be “The Hot Days of Summer” and the speaker will be Joyce Poggensec of Harlan, Iowa. Her topic will be “Would You like Fries With That?” The music will be provided by Steve Byrne of Hastings. The special feature is Wellspring, presented by Mary Hall.
To make reservations, call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyliss at 402-463-2680 by Aug. 11. Reservations are necessary for the catered meal. There is a fund available to help with a babysitter if needed.
