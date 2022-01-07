The Hastings Christian Women’s Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on December 13, 2021. The theme was “Christmas Blessings.” The speaker was Amy Jo Wrobel of Ankeny, Iowa; her topic was “Small But Mighty, Finding My Voice.” The special feature was a holiday mini concert by the Adam Central Madrigal directed by Megan Levandowski.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. January 17 at North Shore Church, 100W. 33rd St. (east door). The theme for the meeting will be “Happy New Year” and the speaker will be Joyce Piskorski of North Platte. The special feature will be by Bruce Furniture, in home design service. The music will be provided by the Chorus of the Plains.
To make the required reservations, please call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyllis at 402-463-2680 by January 12. There is a fund available to help with a baby sitter if needed. Please cancel if necessary for caterering information.
