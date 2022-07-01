Chapter FH, P.E.O.
Chapter FH, P.E.O. met June 21 at the Regency Retirement Center with Kathlene Smith as hostess.
Dorothy Anderson served as treasurer and Donna Bruce as vice president.
Chaplain Vicki Block led the devotions from James 2:14-17.
President Peg Bayles opened the meeting.
Secretary Susan Hoff read the minutes of the previous meeting.
Eighteen members and one guest were present.
The monthly treasurer’s report was given. Correspondence was read.
Pat Jensen thanked Smith and announced the July 19 meeting will be a carry-in salad luncheon at 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Judy Soukup will be the hostess with Shari Meininger and Bruce as co-hostesses. Jan Heady will give the program.
Leslie Hoffman gave the history report from June 9, 2007.
Unfinished business included collecting money for the P.E.O. Home to refurbish their grand piano.
Bayles gave a brief program on interesting facts and questions about the health of the National/International sisterhood.
