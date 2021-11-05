Hastings Christian Women’s Club
The Hastings Christian Women’s Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met Oct. 18. The theme for the meeting was “Let’s Celebrate 55 Years.”
The speaker was Lynn Sargent of Indianola, Iowa. Her topic was finding hope after the death of a child. The special feature was presented by Darla Bruna who is a real estate agent and musician. She told of why she is in the business and how she is able to write and sing music.
The club has been meeting for 55 years with few misses. Wilma Pauley has been active since the second meeting with Arlene Herman active almost as long. Their recollections were a part of the day.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the North Shore Church Gym, 100 W. 33rd St. The theme will be “Be Thankful.” The speaker will be Christy Ludemann of Springview. Her topic will be “You Got Mail.” The music will be by soloist Cindy Uden. The special feature will be given by Tony Harmon about the downtown business of Eileen’s Cookies.
To make reservations for the meal, call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyllis at 402-463-2680 by Nov. 10. There is a fund to help with a baby sitter if needed.
First Congregational UCC Women’s Fellowship
First Congregational United Church of Christ Women’s Fellowship met Oct. 20 at Judy Sandeen’s home.
Marilyn Stickels chaired the meeting and read the treasures report. Carol Michael read the minutes of previous meeting.
The church donated money to the CROP Walk.
The search committee is moving along. Cathy Cafferty reported that the Grand Island church suggested sharing a pastor. Cafferty responded that it is a little early in the search to do that. The church is looking for new board members for next year. Kreiger Electric is supposed to put lights in the sanctuary. We are waiting to get the video and TV ready for the system to be put online.
Carlos Tellez put blinds up in the kitchen.
Coffee Fellowship will be held at 9:30 a.m. through November and will go back to 11:30 a.m. starting in December.
The group planned a funeral dinner for the Ray Frerichs family on Oct. 21.
Dec. 19 is the date set for the Christmas program.
Sign-up sheet for the Nov. 14 Soup Supper was filled out.
The next meeting is 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at Cafferty’s home.
First United Methodist Women
First United Methodist Women’s groups met in the church fellowship hall on Nov. 3.
President Janet Schmidt welcomed everyone and opened with a prayer. She thanked Group B for serving the dessert. There were a total of 30 members.
Sheryl Brundage presented the World Thank Offering program. She shared that UMW missions advocate for justice for families, women and children. She also read devotions that reminded us to see the beauty around us.
Ella Rathod, Journey of Learning coordinator, shared information from Response magazine and two new books (available for checkout in the library).
Marcella Lemonds, Journey of Action, reported that Greenpeace is celebrating its 50th anniversary. There were 258 cards, calls and visits by the members for the month of October. Elayne Landwehr shared information from the UMW website. She reported how UMW members around the nation are involved in social activism issues helping women and children.
Janet Schmidt reported the United Methodist Men District meeting will meet at FUMC on Nov. 13. The FUMW will serve coffee and donuts in the morning and a pizza lunch. She asked for volunteers to help serve.
The Nutcracker Sweet Shoppe will be Dec. 18. Members were reminded to bring their donations to the church.
Schmidt said six event leaders will be planning events like funerals, anniversaries, birthday parties, etc. They will be calling people to help serve. We are still unable to bring in food.
We will continue the tradition of the Giving Tree where members bring hats, mittens and gloves (no scarves) to decorate it. The tree will be set up at the end of November. The items will be distributed to schools or other places serving children.
November birthdays were honored with the birthday song.
The next meeting will be 1:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
Round Table Book Club
Round Table Book Club met Nov. 2 at Hastings Public Library.
Jeanette Scholtz was hostess.
Karen Doerr reviewed “The Elderberries.”
The next meeting is 1:15 p.m. Dec. 7. Jo Seiler will present the program.
George Eliot Book Club
The George Eliot Book Club met on Nov. 4 at Lochland Country Club, hosted by Mary Seiler.
Colleen Adam presented a review of the book “Chasing Aphrodite: The Hunt for Looted Antiquities at the World’s Richest Museum,” written by Jason Felch and Ralph Frammolino. Focusing on the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, the book relayed the amount and extent of the looting of antiquities in the art world.
The next meeting will be Nov. 18 hosted by Jane Johnson, with Laura Marvel-Wunderlich giving the review.
