Church Women United
Church Women United Hastings and Juniata Unit met Dec. 2 at St Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings with 13 members from eight churches were present. Jan Heady of First United Methodist Church was welcomed as a new member. Sue Miller welcomed the group and gave the devotions.
Karen Myers conducted the business meeting. Secretary and treasurer’s reports were given. 2022 state and local pledges will be paid. A report was given on World Community Day held on Nov. 4.
Susie Graham reported on the 2022 CROP Walk and distributed copies of the funds collected and the local missions who benefited from 2013-2022. Major Dale Brandenburg received the 2022 local mission amount for The Salvation Army.
The 2022 scholarship was discussed. The fund is to assist someone in need of financial assistance in pursuing their further education. Nominations are accepted from a participating church member. A selection was made for the 2022 funds.
Election of officers was held for the 2023-26: Karen Myers, president and Sue Miller, secretary for 2023; Judy Reimer, treasurer for 2023-26. Major Sandy Brandenburg will assist with member communications. Graham, celebrations chairperson, will recruit two new members.
The 2023 scheduled unit meetings, celebrations and events were tentatively agreed upon. Sharon Selley will compile the 2023 program booklet.
The meeting was adjourned with the Mizpah blessing.
Favors for Meals on Wheels were assembled following the meeting.
The next meeting will be 10 a.m. Jan. 5 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ. All are welcome.
FUMC United Women in Faith
First United Methodist Church United Women in Faith met Nov. 16.
The Daisies are women who, for one reason or another, usually don't meet as a group. These women support the organization in other ways but remain important to the whole.
The Morning Glories met in fellowship hall with Barb Colvin and Sue Gronemeyer serving as hostesses. There were 13 members present. Karen Myers shared the devotion from James 1:17. Jan Heady read from the Least Coin Genesis 21:14-20. Bonnie Broderson presented the program from the book "Tales from the Prairie" by Dorothy Creigh. The meeting ended with everyone making a donation and sharing a brag.
Later in the Day Lilies met in fellowship hall with Elda Heckenlively and Rogene Short serving as hostesses. There were 10 members in attendance. Verlene McFerren read the devotion called "Everyone Needs Someone." June Cameron shared the Least Coin selection called "Faithfully Aware." Elayne Landwehr reported on World Community Day held Dec. 2 at The Salvation Army church. Church Women United sponsors this event. The speakers were from the nonprofit group called Encourage. Elda Heckenlively also shared about author Sharon Randall.
Both groups reported calls, cards and visits during the month.
The First United Methodist Church women’s groups met in the church fellowship hall on Dec. 7 for the unit meeting.
President Janet Schmidt welcomed everyone and opened with a prayer. She thanked the Morning Glories group for serving the luncheon. There were 27 members present. She reminded members to contribute to the mitten tree.
Janet Schmidt reported on the history of UMW Mister Can You Spare a Dime mission offering. It was starting in the 1930s during the Depression as a relief effort. Bing Crosby made the first recording of the song. Since UMF doesn't have that mission offering now, the executive board decided to use it for the FUMC Angel tree.
Elayne Landwehr reported on UMF third-quarter mission report. UMF supports nonprofit groups that included help for Ukraine refugees. She encouraged members to go to the UMF.org website for more information.
The Spiritual Growth coordinator, Kathy Stofer, shared a devotion titled “A Revelation 74 Years Later."
Social Action coordinator Marcella Lemonds reported on how technology, satellites and drones are helping firefighters with their planned burns. There were 239 calls, cards and visits for the month of November.
Education and Interpretation coordinator Ella Rathod shared a book titled "Dreamers."
Schmidt reminded the members the Nutcracker Sweet Shoppe will be Dec. 17 opening at 9 a.m. Cookies and candies should be brought to the church’s kitchen on Dec. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. She circulated a sign-up sheet for volunteers.
The next unit meeting will be 1:30 p.m. Feb. 1 with Later in the Day Lilies serving dessert. Members were reminded to bring two unsealed valentines with their name inside.
Christmas bingo games and Christmas carols were enjoyed at the end of meeting.
December and January birthdays were honored with the birthday song.
Round Table Book Club
Round Table Book Club met Dec. 6 at Stephanie Bliss's home.
Jo Seiler reviewed "Secrets of the Sprakker: Iceland's Extraordinary Women and How They are Changing the World" by Eliza Reid. Reid, who was born in Canada, has been the first lady of Iceland since 2016. One essay focused on Vigdis Finnbogadottir, a former president of Iceland who, during her tenure from 1980 to 1996, hosted the 1986 summit between Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev.
The next meeting is 1:15 p.m. Jan. 17. Flossie Sanderson will give the review.
Alpha Delta Kappa
Mu Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met Dec. 1 at Educational Service Unit No. 9. Twenty-four members were in attendance. Hostesses for the evening were Eileen Noll, Steph Barwick, Becky Johnston and Cathy Cafferty.
Linda Wilkinson read a thought for the day titled "The Story of Happiness." The treasurer and secretary reports were approved as written. Thank you notes were read from Threads of Grace and the Bookmobile for the ADK donations.
Lori Schroeder announced the winners from the raffle fundraiser.
June Cameron was recognized as a 50-year member. Current ADK teachers were given a hot chocolate in a jar, made by retired teachers. They are appreciated for their hard work every day.
The speakers for the evening were Cesar Duran and Ita Mendoza. They informed the group about the Migrant Education Program. The main goal is to assist students in many different ways. The final outcome is to mentor students to graduate from high school.
The meeting ended with the singing of "The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa."
The next meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at Watson Elementary School. The program will be a visit from the state president, Eileen Noll.
Nebraska's Original Betty Club
Nebraska's Original Betty Club had its Christmas get-together at the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village Community Center Dec. 5. Bettys Bunde, Cramton, Krueger, Ott and Stevens hosted. Fifteen members were present.
Each member signed Christmas cards to be sent to honorary members. Correspondence was shared, and new directories and committee assignments were distributed at the brief business meeting.
Betty Magee will be celebrating her 100th birthday in February. In addition to being a founding member of the Hastings club, she is also the eldest member in the whole state.
Members made free-will monetary donations to benefit the outreach program of the Hastings Crossroads Mission Avenue.
Betty Mehman brought crochet-padded hangers for each Betty.
Afternoon festivities included a name-that-seasonal-tune contest, a gift exchange and dessert.
Delta Kappa Gamma
The regular meeting of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State of Delta Kappa Gamma, was Nov. 19 at the Hy-Vee meeting room in Grand Island. Colleen O’Neill and Cathy Morgan were the hostesses.
Miranda Dukes, director of Royal Family Kids, was the guest speaker. She reported their goal is to interrupt cycles of neglect and abuse of children in foster care system. She reported that there is a week-long summer camp for foster children ages 6-11. They celebrate all the campers’ birthdays, have a Christmas dinner and many activities in a family-like structure of volunteers.
President Colleen O’Neill called the meeting to order with 13 members and four guests.
Deb Ashworth, Marie White and Barb McGraw were initiated and Janet Blake was reinstated.
O’Neill reported on a suggested 2023 project, Schools for Africa, from the Nebraska Delta Kappa Gamma which joined with UNICEF. This project helps children by providing quality education. She also said the state requested suggestions for the 2024 project. She plans to report to the state on Gamma Chapter’s projects for Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the Grand Island Crisis Center.
Rebecca Hoobler shared examples for the fleece blanket project for Grand Island Crisis Center.
O’Neill shared the Esther Pilser grant application and asked for input.
The next meeting is 9 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Hy-Vee upstairs meeting room in Grand Island with Jeanne Briggs and Kathy Behring as hostesses. The program will be about the World Fellowship program and the completion of blankets for the Crisis Center.
