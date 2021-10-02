Delta Kappa Gamma
The regular meeting of Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma was Sept. 18 at the Grand Island First National Bank.
President Nancy Hesman-Krueger called the meeting to order with 12 members and two guests present.
Cathy Morgan reported the books were audited and found correct. She also presented the budget for 2021-2022.
Hesman-Krueger gave a short report from the virtual International DKG Conference in Portland, Oregon, and the virtual National DKG Conference in San Antonio, Texas.
Colleen O’Neill reported Rebecca Hoobler and Sarah Nedrig were Gamma’s scholarship winners. The scholarships are awarded in odd numbered years and can be used for college classes, seminars, workshops and continuing education classes. She reported that a letter of invitation to join DKG was sent to Head Starts, preschools and daycares.
Gamma Chapter was awarded the Nebraska DKG’s Esther Pilster grant for the “Sock it to Me” proposal. Socks of all sizes were purchased and will be distributed to Adams, Hall and Hamilton schools.
The members honored Saunder Bottger for 47 years and Hesman-Krueger for 45 years of membership with a rose candle.
The next meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 16; location to be determined.
Round Table Book Club
Round Table Book Club met Sept. 21 at The Regency.
Hostess was Sally Smith.
Members reported on books they had read over the summer months. Many read novels by John Grisham; there were biographies, mysteries, historical novels, and whodunits.
The next meeting is 1:15 p.m. Oct. 5. Connie Franzen will provide the program.
Chapter HT, P.E.O.
Members of Chapter HT, P.E.O. met Sept. 13 in the large meeting room of the Adams County YWCA in Hastings.
Co-hostesses were Rosemary Barth and Marys Brown.
A business meeting was led by President Belva Junker. Committee reports were given.
The program was centered around members presenting a “fiber art” creation or sharing a favorite “fiber art” story.
Members met Sept. 27 in the large meeting room of the YWCA. Co-hostesses were Karren Carnes and Christine Osentowski.
Junker led the business meeting. The program was “For the Good of the Chapter” in which members brainstormed programs for next year.
The next meeting will be Oct. 11 at the YWCA. The program is “Habitat for Humanity.”
