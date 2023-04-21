Round Table Book Club
Round Table Book Club met April 18 at Margaret Hermes’ home.
Mary Olsen reviewed two books with parallel themes. “Code Talker Stories” by Dr. Laura Tohe is a compilation of oral stories told by Navajo elders who had been Code Talkers during World War II. “Navajo Code Talkers” by Doris A Paul is a historical account of how the Navajo came to be selected to develop an unbreakable secret code for the Marines stationed in the South Pacific and working to defeat the Japanese.
The next meeting is 1:15 p.m. May 2. Joy White will review “The Lemon Tree” by Sandy Tolen.
Church Women United
Church Women United met at The Salvation Army on April 7. Refreshments were served by the host church.
Karen Myers welcomed 17 members. Sandy Brandenburg shared the devotions followed by the opening prayer.
The blessing basket was passed. Brandenburg handed out fliers for the Glory Way concert April 28 at The Salvation Army.
Myers called the meeting to order. Treasurer’s report and minutes were distributed and approved. Sue Miller read a thank-you from Yasmine Madina for our donation toward her education. Susie Graham reviewed the World Day of Prayer from March 3.
Graham passed out the plans for the May Friendship Luncheon on May 5 at Grace United Methodist Church. The theme will be “Labor of Love: A Heart to Care.”
The June meeting will be at First Presbyterian Church.
The meeting adjourned with the Mizpah.
First Congregational UCC Fellowship
First Congregational United Church of Christ Fellowship met April 19 at Cathy Cafferty’s home with 12 members present.
Marilyn Stickels read the treasurer’s report and Carol Michael read the previous meetings minutes.
Church Women United May Fellowship Luncheon is May 5 at Grace United Methodist Church. Several members will bring salads for that event.
The church vacuum cleaner has been taken apart and cleaned out by Jack Sandeen and a new brush was ordered.
The rummage sale will be June 10 at the church. Fellowship members will work Thursday evening and Friday setting up the garage sale behind the church front doors and in Hargleroad Education Center.
Sherry Block will purchase two more light-weight round tables for the church.
Cafferty and Barb Rose will clean out the storage room of tablecloths and centerpieces in their free time.
The men’s Easter Breakfast money was given to our treasury. It will be used along with money from our treasury to give to three Hastings Day recipients.
The Fall Festival and meal have been canceled for next year as many other things are going on in the fall.
The next meeting will be 6:30 p.m. May 17 at the church hosted by Marilyn Stickels and Sherry Block, who will plan a dinner.
