Round Table Book Club
Round Table Book Club met Feb. 21 at Kathy Tideman's home.
Amy Dissmeyer reviewed "The Yellow House" by Sarah Broom. The book set in New Orleans is centered around three generations living in the yellow house before, during and after Hurricane Katrina.
The next meeting is 1:15 p.m. March 7. Shirley Sandstedt will provide the review.
Presbyterian Women
First Presbyterian Church Presbyterian Women met Feb. 1 in fellowship hall.
Twenty-one members and two guests were present. Moderator Mary Fisk welcomed everyone and opened with prayer. She thanked Circle 3 for lunch and Circle 1 for table decorations.
Minutes for the Dec. 7, 2022, meeting were distributed and approved at the committee meeting. Sue Medsker reviewed the annual report and the Feb. 1 treasurer’s report which were approved at the committee meeting.
Committee reports:
• Church Women United: Susie Graham announced that World Day of Prayer will be March 11 at the First Christian Church. Coffee will be served at 9:30 a.m. and the service will begin at 10. Tammy Stuhr, a children’s author, will be the guest speaker.
• Quilting: Graham reported that the group is meeting every Monday at 1 p.m. in the PEACE Center.
• Reading: Medsker announced that the 2023 reading list will be out soon. End-of-year reading lists must include some books from the PW reading list.
• Food From the Heart: Medsker and Fisk will arrange a February cooking time.
In old business, concerns were shared and Hunger Cups were passed.
In new business:
• Volunteers for readers, ushers and greeters were filled at the luncheon meeting for Gifts of Women Sunday on Feb. 19.
May Wierenga shared a reading based on Proverbs 2-2 titled "Get Understanding."
The meeting closed with the Mizpah Prayer.
Arryn George and Hayley Griess, founders of Our Little Angels, presented a program on their mission to help families who have experienced pregnancy or infant loss by assisting with bills and fundraisers, donating care packages and providing bereavement support in Adams County.
The next meeting is 11:45 a.m. March 1. Circle 1 is responsible for the meal. Circle 2 is responsible for table settings and devotions. The program will be given by an organizer of Threads of Grace.
Circle 1/2 met in the home of Lynette Krieger on Feb. 15 with 12 members present. Betty Kooy led the lesson, “Sabbath and Servitude” emphasizing that work without Sabbath is servitude.
Co-moderator Susie Graham opened with prayer and conducted the business meeting.
The minutes of the last meetings were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was given. Birthday offerings will be collected in March and April. Plans were made for the PW luncheon on March 1. Circle 1/2 will prepare and serve the meal and also set the tables and provide the devotions. Plans were also finalized for Women’s Sunday. The Rev. Dr. Sue Coller, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln, will give the sermon.
Suggestions were made for the recipients of Mother's Day and Father's Day offerings.
The meeting concluded with Flossie Sanderson sharing what the Fellowship of the Least Coin is.
Barbara Harrington will be the hostess for the next circle meeting on March 15 at 9:30 a.m. in the church parlor. Phyllis O’Dey and Joy White will give lessons.
Circle 3 met in the church library Feb. 15. Eight members were present. Marie Rasmussen was the hostess and Sue Medsker was the lesson leader and lead the lesson on Sabbath and Servitude. Nan Huey read the Least Coin about LIFT in Thailand about freedom from slavery. Katharine Davis read the minutes, Kathy Reimer read the treasury report and Medsker read the Yearbook of Prayer. Circle closed with the Mizpah Prayer.
Nan Huey will be the hostess for the next circle meeting on March 15 at 1:15 p.m. Katherine Davis will present the lesson.
