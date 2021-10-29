Presbyterian Women
First Presbyterian Church Presbyterian Women met Oct. 6 in Fellowship Hall. Eighteen members were present. Moderator Mary Fisk welcomed everyone with an opening prayer. She thanked Circle 3 for providing snacks to take home.
Minutes and treasurer’s report for September’s meetings were distributed and approved at the committee meeting. It was reported that PW is donating $150 to help with the cost of shipping the school bags and hygiene kits assembled at the Fall Gathering.
Committee reports:
- Church Women United: Susie Graham reminded members that the CROP Walk is Oct. 10.
- Food From the Heart: Freezer is full with pulled pork and baked beans and some casseroles.
The meeting closed with the Mizpah Prayer.
The Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett, May Wierenga, Gayle Fandry and Jane Bauer, members of the 2019 Holy Land Travelers, presented the program. In October 2019, 35 people made the pilgrimage to the Holy Land. Touring as pilgrims rather than tourists, they visited religiously referenced sites, schools and a Palestinian refugee camp.
The next meeting will be 1 p.m. Nov. 3 in Fellowship Hall. Alberto Betos, food truck owner, will present a program on his faith journey.
Circles 1 and 2 met in the church parlor Oct. 20. There were 15 members and one visitor present. The minutes from the September meeting were read and approved. Pledges were donated. A reminder was given that the Thank Offering will be collected next month. Visitation information was shared. Betty Kooy read from the Mission Yearbook sharing that Triennium for Presbyterian Youth will be held in July 2022 in Indianapolis. The theme will be “When Did We See You?”
Nancy Grams delivered 42 school bags and $150 to the distribution center in Lincoln. The bags were put together at the Fall Gathering in Minden. The possibility of combining Circles 1 and 2 on a more permanent basis was discussed. The idea will be taken to the coordinating team. Flossie Sanderson read about the Fellowship of Least Coin and donations were given. Susie Graham reported on CROP Walk. Nov. 5 will be World Community Day at First Presbyterian Church.
Gayle Fandry and Elaine Specht led Lesson 3, “Women’s Lament.” The meaning of lament was discussed. Fandry led a prayer and scripture reading from Jeremiah 9 and Matthew 2. Members shared losses they have experienced. Next month, May Wierenga and Pam Lay will present the lesson.
May Wierenga close with prayer.
Circle 3 met Oct. 20 in the church library. Seven members were present. Hostess was Marie Rasmussen and the lesson leader was Jill Kramer. The lesson was on “Women’s Lament.” In the Old Testament people lamented because they felt God’s Absence. Next month, Sue Medsker will present the lesson.
Secretary Katharine Davis read the minutes and treasurer Kathy Reimer read the treasury report. Jill Kramer read the Least Coin. Members closed with the Mizpah Prayer.
The next Circle meetings will be Nov. 17. All circles will be meet at the church.
Wanda Drovers 4-H Club
The Wanda Drovers 4-H Club met Oct. 3 at the Adams County Extension Office.
Club leader Jill Kimle and President Kassie Kimle conducted the meeting.
Officers were elected, including Kimle as president, and Ruby Schardt as secretary.
Meeting dates for the remainder of the year were set.
Schardt led members in the Oreo game.
The Kimles served refreshments.
The next meeting is 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Extension Office.
