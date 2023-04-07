George Eliot Book Club
George Eliot Book Club met April 6 at Lochland Country Club.
Laura Marvel Wunderlich was hostess.
Wunderlich reviewed two books, “Crazy Brave” and “Poet Warriors,” memoirs written by Joy Harjo, the 23rd United States Poet Laureate.
The next meeting is April 20. Lynne Friedewald will present the program.
