Hastings Christian Women's Club
The Hastings Christian Women's Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on March 13. The theme for this meeting was"Sweet Irish Treats." The special feature was by Michell's Scrumptious Bakery from Juniata. The speaker was Carol Newsome from Lincoln, and the music was by Cindy Uden, soloist and guitarist.
The next meeting will be on April 17 at 12:30 p.m. at the North Shore Church, 100 W. 33rd St. (use the east door). The theme is "The Heart of Patriotism." The speaker will be Sandi King of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Her topic is "Patriotism, Perfectionism & Progress" and she will sing songs related to this topic. The special feature will be by Doug Runcie of Runcie's Catering, who will share the story of his business.
To make reservations for the catered meal, call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyllis at 402-463-2680 by April 12. There is a fund available to help with a babysitter if you need one.
George Eliot Book Club met April 6 at Lochland Country Club.
Laura Marvel Wunderlich was hostess.
Wunderlich reviewed two books, "Crazy Brave" and "Poet Warriors," memoirs written by Joy Harjo, the 23rd United States Poet Laureate.
The next meeting is April 20. Lynne Friedewald will present the program.
