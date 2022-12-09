Nebraska’s Original Betty Club
Nebraska’s Original Betty Club had its Christmas get-together at the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village Community Center Dec. 5. Bettys Bunde, Cramton, Krueger, Ott and Stevens hosted. Fifteen members were present.
Each member signed Christmas cards to be sent to honorary members. Correspondence was shared, and new directories and committee assignments were distributed at the brief business meeting.
Betty Magee will be celebrating her 100th birthday in February. In addition to being a founding member of the Hastings club, she is also the eldest member in the whole state.
Members made free-will monetary donations to benefit the outreach program of the Hastings Crossroads Mission Avenue.
Betty Mehman brought crochet-padded hangers for each Betty.
Afternoon festivities included a name-that-seasonal-tune contest, a gift exchange and dessert.
The regular meeting of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State of Delta Kappa Gamma, was Nov. 19 at the Hy-Vee meeting room in Grand Island. Colleen O’Neill and Cathy Morgan were the hostesses.
Miranda Dukes, director of Royal Family Kids, was the guest speaker. She reported their goal is to interrupt cycles of neglect and abuse of children in foster care system. She reported that there is a week-long summer camp for foster children ages 6-11. They celebrate all the campers’ birthdays, have a Christmas dinner and many activities in a family-like structure of volunteers.
President Colleen O’Neill called the meeting to order with 13 members and four guests.
Deb Ashworth, Marie White and Barb McGraw were initiated and Janet Blake was reinstated.
O’Neill reported on a suggested 2023 project, Schools for Africa, from the Nebraska Delta Kappa Gamma which joined with UNICEF. This project helps children by providing quality education. She also said the state requested suggestions for the 2024 project. She plans to report to the state on Gamma Chapter’s projects for Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the Grand Island Crisis Center.
Rebecca Hoobler shared examples for the fleece blanket project for Grand Island Crisis Center.
O’Neill shared the Esther Pilser grant application and asked for input.
The next meeting is 9 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Hy-Vee upstairs meeting room in Grand Island with Jeanne Briggs and Kathy Behring as hostesses. The program will be about the World Fellowship program and the completion of blankets for the Crisis Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.