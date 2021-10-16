First United Methodist Women met Sept. 15.
The United Methodist Women Associates are women, who for one reason or another, usually don’t meet as a group. They support the group in other ways but remain important to the whole.
Group A met in Fellowship Hall with Julie Hein and Sheryl Brundage as hostesses. There were 18 members in attendance. Barb Colvin shared a devotion called “Remember 9-11.” Corinthians 13:9-13 formed the basis of the article. Dorothy Anderson shared the Least Coin titled “God of Life, Accompany Your Suffering People.” Karen Myers presented the program about the Crop Walk on Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. at Heartwell Park. A quarter of all donations will go to assist the Backpack Program in Hastings and Juniata.
Group B met in Fellowship Hall with Elda Heckenlively as hostess. There were 12 members in attendance. Heckenlively shared the devotion titled “Use Your Gifts.” Kathy Stofer shared the Least Coin called “Refugees.” The program consisted of a team building activity. Members shared unknown facts about themselves.
All the circle groups discussed the future plans for the upcoming Nutcracker Sweet Shop on Dec. 18.
The groups met in the church fellowship hall on Oct. 6 for their unit meeting.
President Janet Schmidt welcomed everyone and opened with a prayer. She thanked Group A for serving the dessert. There were 22 members with five guests present.
Judy Aspen presented a program on the FUMC Youth Mission trip to Miriam’s Hope Ranch at Oberlin, Kansas. It will be a home for at-risk families on the verge of losing their kids to foster care.
Journey of Faith coordinator Sheryl Brundage gave the devotions, “Just Like Jesus.”
Ella Rathod, Journey of Learning coordinator, reported on the UMW reading program and shared some books from the library.
There were 256 cards, calls and visits by the members for month of September.
Karen Myers reported that 115 tickets had been sold for the Table Setting event Oct. 13.
Schmidt reminded members of upcoming events: the Prairie Rivers District UMW Fall meeting on Oct. 9; the 2022 Mission Education Tour or METour will be June 11-19, 2022; and the Nutcracker Sweet Shoppe will be Dec. 18.
The W.O.W. Kids are sponsoring a food drive. Canned goods, dry foods and other items may be placed in baskets at the church.
The World Thank Offering will be collected at the small groups meetings and the November unit meeting.
Group B will serve dessert at the November unit meeting.
October birthdays were honored with the birthday song.
The next unit meeting will be Nov. 3 at 1:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.
The Adams County American Legion Auxiliary met for a noon luncheon at The Plainsman in Juniata on Sept. 30. The meeting was called to order by President Pat Dubois. Deb Holmberg gave a prayer. There were 11 members present with three from Hastings, two from Holstein, two from Juniata, two from Kenesaw, one from Clay Center and one from Franklin.
The meeting opened with members reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble.
The minutes of the Sept. 24, 2019 meeting were read by secretary/treasurer Peg Johnson and approved as read. Treasurer’s report showed a balance of $58.67 with deposits of $18.15. Funds collected that day were a total of $14.40, bringing the balance to $93.07.
Dubois reported that the Fall Rally was held Sept. 25 in Minden. Upcoming events include Dollar Day on Nov. 9, Gift Shop on Dec. 7 and Gifts for Yanks on Dec. 14. All volunteers helping with anything at the VA Hospital or VA Home have to be vaccinated, wear a mask and come early for a COVID test.
Dubois started a discussion about where to spend donation funds. Home Sweet Home was mentioned. Joanna Faber said that she would prefer it go to District Dollar Days. A motion was made by Janiece Junker and seconded by Holmberg to donate $60 to District Dollar Days. Motion passed.
New officers for 2021 and 2022 were elected and then installed by Tina Nelson, District 10 ALA President from Clay Center. Junker will be president, Joanna Faber will be vice president and Cathy Shuck will be secretary/treasurer.
Holmberg gave the closing prayer.
