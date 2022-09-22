First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Women
The September Lutheran Church Women group meetings were held at the First St. Paul’s Youth and Ministry Center. The Bible study was from “Consider the Years” Session 6 titled “Building Relationships.” Scripture was from Titus 2:1-5.
Group 1 met Sept. 20. Members in attendance welcomed Pat Babcock who officially joined the group. Opening devotion by group leader Jean Janssen was an article from the Guidepost Circle of Prayer titled “Little Throngs of Worshippers” based on Psalm 35:10. Hostess Donna Kerr served coffee cakes for refreshments. The group sang “Happy Birthday” to Gayle Lysthauge. Susan Kloke gave the Bible lesson. Janssen conducted the business meeting.
Group 2 met Sept. 20 with 13 members present. The meeting opened with the doxology and an offering prayer. Coleen Dygert, Holly Potts and Cheryll Marr birthdays celebrated. Refreshments were served by hostesses Karon Hanson and Pat Olsen. Lesson leader was Helen Karloff.
Group 3 met Sept. 17. Present were Marjorie Eitzmann, Cherie Korgan, Nancy Krueger, Donna Oberg, Leone Sommerfeld and Shelia Zalman. Hostess was Marge Eitzmann. Cheri Korgan led the Bible study.
The Heartland District Synod Women of the Word annual meeting was held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Harlan, Iowa on Sept. 17. The program title was “Hand in Hand” and speaker Mkono Kwa Mkoono’s talk was based on the Immanuel-Kidugala relationship. Offering will be shared between Tanzania and local benefits.
The meetings closed with the Missionary Benediction.
George Eliot Book Club
George Eliot Book Club met Sept. 15 at Colleen Adam’s home.
Adam reviewed the 2021 National Book Award winner for nonfiction, “All That She Carried” by historian and author Tiya Miles. The book reconstructs the story of an enslaved family in the deep South as framed by a single object: a cotton sack dating to the mid-19th century and pressed into the hands of a young daughter as she is sold on the auction block.
The next meeting is 1 p.m. Oct. 6. Carol Kleppinger will give the review. The meeting will be hosted by Lorri Oakeson.
First Congregational UCC Women’s Fellowship
First Congregational United Church of Christ Women’s Fellowship met Sept. 21 at the church.
Hostess was Kathy Gruba.
Marilyn Stickels gave the treasurer’s report.
The CROP Walk is Oct. 9, and 25% of proceeds go to The Salvation Army.
The annual meeting of Church Women United will be Jan. 6, 2023, at the church.
Members have to make Meals on Wheels decorations in March.
Stickels reported that board positions need to be filled as many are going off. The diaconate is planning cooking classes and a game night.
Work is being done outside of church to fix siding and replace windows. In the spring church members will work on landscaping.
A Raise the Roof fundraiser is being planned. Baskets and pies are being donated to bid on. A meal will be provided that Sunday.
The next meeting is 1 p.m. Oct. 19. The program includes includes planning for election concessions on Nov. 8 and soup supper on Nov. 13.
Round Table Book Club
Round Table Book Club met Sept. 20 at Cheryl Lockwood’s home.
In the first meeting of their 2022-23 year, Round Table Book Club members broke with tradition and enjoyed a group discussion of the book “The Bee Keeper of Aleppo.” Written by Christy Lefteri, it is a story about the Syrian refugee experience as well as about hope and love. The author is the child of Cypriot refugees and served as a volunteer at a UNICEF-supported refugee center in Athens. The book was inspired by her work in Athens and the people she encountered.
The next meeting is 1:15 p.m. Oct. 4. Members will highlight and recommend books they read during the summer months.
Chapter GZ, P.E.O.
Chapter GZ, P.E.O. met Sept. 12 at Central Community College-Hastings.
Connie Franzen was hostess. Milrae Korb and Judy Sandeen were co-hostesses.
President Roxanne Nelson called the meeting to order. Minutes from the previous meeting were approved as read. Lorinda Bailey reported 23 members present and gave the monthly treasurer’s report.
Sandeen reported on correspondence including an invitation from Chapter HT to the Reciprocity Meeting Oct. 15. Shirley Sandstedt, Mary Lou Neumann and Marnie Soderquist, members of Chapter GZ, will be honored as 50-year P.E.O. members at this meeting.
Vera Zabloudil asked if members had watched Husker volleyball for the ways and means contribution. Liz Hasley reported on the Cottey College Scholarship. Marnie Soderquist reported on the P.E.O. Home. Jo Wright reported on the Star Award. Mary Larsen gave a courtesy committee report. Mary Coulter reported that the social committee has planned an event on Oct. 16. Lisa Schreiner motioned, and Sandstedt seconded that an invitation be extended to a prospective transfer member.
The next meeting is 12:30 p.m. Oct. 10.
Delta Kappa Gamma
The regular meeting of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State of Delta Kappa Gamma, was Sept. 17 at Rebecca Hoobler’s home. Hoobler was the hostess.
President Nancy Hesman-Krueger called the meeting to order with 12 members and three guests present. She installed Colleen O’Neill as president and Cathy Morgan as treasurer. The vice president and secretary were installed in May.
Morgan presented the budget for 2022-2023 and it was approved.
Kathy Behring reported the summer social for families at Colleen O’Neill’s home was well attended: 13 members, two former members and two guests.
Morgan reported a change in the bylaws will be required due to the reorganization plan for committees.
Hesman-Krueger presented the necrology service for Georgia Bishel.
It was decided that the fall project would be to supply help to Big Brothers/Big Sisters.
Hoobler presented the program on Greek culture, traditions and food. Members brought children’s books for a Greek school in Chicago.
The next meeting is 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15 at the HyVee upstairs meeting room in Grand Island, with Jenny Messerer and Hesman-Krueger as hostesses. The program will be a scholarship fundraiser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.