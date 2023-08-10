Church Women United
Church Women United met Aug. 4 at the First United Methodist Church. Refreshments were served by Karen Myers, Jan Heady and Sue Miller.
Myers welcomed 16 members and one guest. Judy Hall introduced her daughter who was visiting from Texas. Heady gave a short devotion on "How to Resolve Conflict" and ended it with a prayer.
Myers called the meeting to order. She read the minutes from the May Fellowship Luncheon. Susie Graham thanked Grace United Methodist for hosting a successful luncheon. Several suggestions for next year were discussed. Treasurer's report and minutes were distributed and approved. Sharon Selley is helping out as co-treasurer with Judy Reimers until further notice. Selley passed out an application received from National. National would like an official count of every member in each CWU unit, thus becoming better informed and improving communication between the churches.
Members discussed a number of nominees to be honored with the Human Rights Award at the Sept. 1 meeting. Myers and Cathy Cafferty will get in touch with the nominee.
The annual Crop Walk will be 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Lake Hastings. Details will be finalized at the September meeting. CWU's share of the proceeds from the walk will go to the Hastings Middle School and Senior High pantries.
First St Paul's Lutheran Church will do the Meals on Wheels tray favors for September.
Myers reminded members that the September meeting will be at the Juniata United Methodist Church.
Meeting adjourned with the Mizpah.
Chapter G, P.E.O.
Chapter G, P.E.O. met Aug. 4 at Beth Wissing's home.
Jana Johnson was hostess. Jane Johnson and Tricia Dietze were co-hostesses.
Elizabeth Spilinek of the Adams County Historical Society presented a program of "Adams County Firsts." It highlighted some of the early history of Adams County.
President Karen Doerr conducted the business meeting.
The next meeting is 11:45 a.m. Sept. 15. Jessica Henry will presents highlights of a trip to Ozu, Japan.
