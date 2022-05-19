P.E.O. Chapter GZ
Date of Meeting May 09, 2022
Place of Meeting Heartland Bank Meeting room
Hostess(es) Karen Hawthorne
Co-hostess(es) Vera Zabloudil, Judy Finnigsmier and Sherri Patterson
Program Highlights 20 members were present. Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. The treasurer's report was given. Judy Sandeen, corresponding secretary read an acceptance letter from new member Kay Georgiana and noted that she had received information from NE State PEO on the annual report. Karen Hawthorne distributed remaining year books to be delivered. Lorinda Bailey provided the name of the individual that is receiving the Star Award.
Kelly Bonifas founder of Sunflower Project spoke to the Chapter on how the program helps families cope with patients suffering with Alzheimer's and dementia.
Date of Next Meeting June 13, 2022
Time of Next Meeting 12:30 PM
Scheduled Program 49th Birthday Salad Luncheon
HWF MINUTES
The Hastings Writers Forum met at the Hastings Public Library on May 14 with six members present. Robin Buckallew and Linda Cooke had monologues performed in Lincoln as part of Angels Theatre Company’s Tales and Ales series on May 8. The meeting had readings as follows:
Robin Buckallew read from her novel The Tenth Key.
Fritz Buckallew read a reminiscence of his home town.
Melissa Bush read from the first chapter of her new novel.
Tam Pauley read her reminiscence “Winning isn’t everything”.
Linda Cooke read a piece about generations of remodeling in her house.
Elizabeth Musgrave read from her journal.
The next meeting will be at the Hastings Public Library with a remote option available at 2:00 PM on June 11. Writers of all genres are encouraged to attend our meetings, which are held in a friendly and supportive environment and offer feedback if it is sought. To receive a Zoom invitation write: imaginenopossessions@charter.net.
Tribune Nebraska MU Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa May 5, 2022
MU Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met on May 5, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church with 23 members and 2 guests present. President Jo Wright welcomed everyone. Hostesses Amanda Collins, Lori Schroeder and Barb Sergeant served prior to the business meeting.
Sue Wissing gave the Thought for the Day entitled “A Special Friend” by Michelle Kallenbach.
The altruistic donations were given to the Longest Day International Project for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Jan Herbek presented the Fraternity Education “How Well Do We Know Our State President Eileen Noll”.
Congratulations were given to MU Chapter for receiving the World Understanding certificate, to Laura Zabloudil as a Violet Sister, to Barbara Sergeant as a Golden Sister and to Karen Valdez for her attaining her Master’s Degree.
Ruth Raun presented Brylee Shafer of Doniphan-Trumbull High School with the $500.00 scholarship. Brylee will be attending UNK in the fall majoring in Early Childhood education.
State President Eileen Noll installed the following officers for the 2022-2024 biennium: President: Diane Biere, President Elect: Jami Paulman and Kathy Perdew, Recording Secretary: Karen Meyers, Corresponding Secretary: Julie Getzfred and Linda Kuzelka, Treasurer: Julie Simmons, Historian: Laura Zabloudil, Sergeant-at-Arms: Debbie Holmberg, Chaplain: Linda Wilkinson, and Immediate Past President/Membership: Jo Wright.
The summer get togethers will be at the Gazebo south of the Museum on June 2nd and July 14th
at noon.
The next meeting will be on September 1, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting ended with the singing of The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa.
The May 9 meeting of P.E.O. Chapter GK was conducted by president Tamara Holtz at the 1st Presbyterian Church. Hostesses included HoneyLou Bonar, Eleanor Jorgenson, Jody Buescher and Marlene Mullen.
Social committee chairman Dusty Haase reported 14 members and BILs attended the Cinco de Mayo social at her home. Connie Yost, Mary Kay Anderson and Cheryl Lockwood assisted with the dinner. Haase also reminded members of a mystery trip planned for June and a German dinner in October.
Ginny Locke reported an application for an Educational Loan Fund is being submitted for Hope Buescher.
Donna Minnick reported that the Chapter GK's third P.E.O. STAR scholarship winner, Magdalen Heckman, will be attending Benedictine College in Atchison, KS.
Tamara Holtz will represent the chapter at the Nebraska State P.E.O. convention in Kearney in June.
Sherry Welton, May Wierenga, and Locke shared memories of their trip to the Holy Land in 2O19. They were part of a group of 39 travelers on a spiritual pilgrimage to the Holy Land led by Pastors Greg Allen Pickett and Greg Lindenberger.
The next meeting will be held at the YWCA on June 13. The hostesses will be Dianne Christensen and Joy Exstrum. Wihlma Price from Chapter FH will present a program on “ Glitz and Glamour.”
