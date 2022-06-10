Hastings Christian Women's Club
The Hastings Christian Women's Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on May 16.
The theme was "Traveling Into Summer." The speaker was Margie Oswald of Lincoln. Her topic was "When Life Doesn't Go As Planned, Then What?" The special feature was the travels of Loretta Tebbe who encouraged us to tour Nebraska. The music was by Regan Remm.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. June 13 at at the North Shore Church (use the east door). The theme is "I Pledge Allegiance." A flag presentation will be done by veterans for the special feature. The speaker will be Sandy Moore of Independence, Missouri. Her topic will be "My Sunflower Journey." The music will be by the Chorus of the Plains.
To make the needed reservations for the catered meal, call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyllis at 402-463-2680. There is a fund available for help with a baby sitter if needed.
First United Methodist Church United Women in Faith
First United Methodist Church United Women in Faith met May 18.
The Daisies are women who, for one reason or another, usually don't meet as a group. These women support the organization in other ways but remain important to the whole.
The Morning Glories met in Fellowship Hall with Karen Myers and Genevieve Laux as hostesses. There were 12 members in attendance. Myers shared devotions called "Summer Day.” Julie Hein shared the Least Coin, “God hears when women are in need.” Myers presented the program “The Legend of the Lady Bug.” Members then painted rocks that resembled the ladybug. The meeting ended with everyone making a donation and sharing a brag.
Later in the Day Lilies met in Fellowship Hall with Mary Jo Heishman and Vicki Yost as hostesses. There were 11 members in attendance. Verlene McFerren read the devotion called, “Count Your Gaines Not Your Losses." June Cameron shared the Least Coin selection called "We Lift Our Voices." Ella Rathod gave a travel log on experiences on her recent bibilical trip to Israel. The Methodist-sponsored group saw many sites including the manger and Garden of Gethsemane.
Both groups reported calls, cards and visits during the month.
The next unit meeting will be 1:30 p.m. Sept. 7.
HARSP Hastings Area Retired School Personnel
Hastings Area Retired School Personnel met May 23 at the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village Community Center. Hostesses were Lorette Tebbe, Jan Heady and Lori Schroeder. Co-hosts were Gary and Betty Aadland.
Ray Crowl led the group in singing “My Country Tis of Thee” and in the Pledge of Allegiance. LaVila VanBoening accompanied the singing on the piano.
Jason Stoddard gave a presentation about the Hastings Middle School community garden.
President Karen Myers called the meeting to order. Minutes and the treasurer’s report were approved. The budget will be set after membership is established this summer. Myers reminded members to turn in volunteer hours to Cathy Morgan. Jan Heady encouraged members to sign up for a time to work at the food booth at the Adams County Fair in July. The proceeds will go to the scholarship fund. She also reminded members to stay alert to COVID concerns. Jan Barnason encouraged members to sign up for the Unicameral Update to stay informed. Thirty members were present along with two speakers. The split-the-pot was won by Myers and donated to the scholarship fund.
Myers read the winners of the scholarships. The high school scholarships go to Tynan Skalka of Sutton and Macully Coffey of Blue Hill. Teacher candidates for state scholarships are Taylor Olson of Blue Hill and Jennifer Engle of Watson Elementary School.
VanBoening reported on the progress of the luncheon music and program. Linda Kuzelka thanked the hostesses. A sign-up for the serving committee for the next year is under way. Any changes to the yearbook are to be given to Dave Scribner.
It was moved, seconded and passed on a voice vote that VanBoening and Sue Phinney were elected for president and vice president, respectively.
The memorial service for members deceased in the last year was held with Myers remembering Janet Bierman, Mary Fisk remembering Cathy Genung, Sue Miller remembering Phyllis Hobbs, and VanBoening remembering Rachel Lay and Norma Penny.
VanBoening was installed as president and Phinney was installed as vice president by Myers.
Myers adjourned the meeting.
The next meeting is 12:30 p.m. July 18.
