Church Women United
First Presbyterian Church hosted the June 7 meeting of Church Women United Hastings/Juniata with 12 members present.
All shared blessings.
Jill Kramer gave devotions on “Friendship: A Gift From God.” Verses from the Bible were quoted.
Jane Marsh called the meeting to order.
Minutes of the April 2 meeting were presented. Minutes were approved as written. A summary of the May Friendship Tea was given to all.
Judy Reimer presented the treasurer’s report.
It was agreed not to collect the offering for World Day of Prayer. Instead, the unit will use the May Friendship offering and send it to Church World Service. Another opportunity the unit could contribute to is Nebraska Church Women United, which supports local projects. The state projects are Nebraska Indians; Home for Girls in Lincoln; and getting newsletters to every member.
First United Methodist Church organized and hosted the May Friendship Tea. Susie Graham had pictures of the honorees available for each church. Jane Marsh, Valiant Woman recipient, expressed her appreciation in receiving the award.
The Human Rights Celebration is planned for the Aug. 6 meeting at Grace United Methodist Church. A recipient has been voted on. The honoree and others that work with him in his endeavor will be invited to attend. Each member is to invite someone to attend.
Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd is to provide the favors for Meals on Wheels in June.
Reimer reported on the CWU National meeting on April 5. The new vision, core values and mission were presented. They presented action steps to work on over the next four years.
National will be celebrating its 80th birthday on Dec. 11 with a virtual celebration. Reimer encouraged the local unit to collect $80 in nickels before the end of the year.
Reimer also shared a thank you the unit received from the Hastings Public Schools/Lincoln Elementary for the book every child received before the end of the year.
The meeting closed by reciting the Mizpah benediction.
The next unit meeting/Human Rights Celebration will be Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
First United Methodist Women
First United Methodist Women met May 19.
Group 1 is a group of women who for one reason or another usually don’t meet as a group. These women support the group in other ways but remain important to the whole.
Group 2 met in the Friendship Room with nine members in attendance. Cathy Fricke led with a devotion called “Decoration Day to Memorial Day Traditions.” Lynette Steiner presented the program about a mission trip with Dakota Wesleyan students to Uganda.
Group 3 met in Fellowship Hall with Doris Dowling and Genevieve Laux as hostesses. There were 13 members in attendance. Opal Hamer shared a devotion from “God’s Little Devotional Book.” Dorothy Anderson shared the Least Coin selection named “Stand Up for Human Dignity.” Betty Liehr provided all the supplies so all the members could make a card to send to a friend. The card theme was hugs.
Group 5 met in Fellowship Hall with Mary Jo Heishman at hostess. There were 10 members in attendance. Heishman shared the devotion titled “Spring Cleaning.” She also presented the program about everyday objects that remind us of passages from the Bible and become symbols of our faith.
All the circle groups discussed the future plans for the upcoming Table Setting in October and the Nutcracker Sweet Shop in December.
The women’s groups met in the church fellowship hall on June 2 for their unit meeting.
President Janet Schmidt welcomed everyone and opened with a prayer. She thanked Group 2 for serving the dessert. There was a total of 25 members with two guests.
Laura Wunderlich presented a program about her husband’s family’s immigration from Germany.
Journey of Faith coordinator Sheryl Brundage gave the devotions, “Many Beautiful Things” and “Jesus Is the Greatest Friend.”
Journey of Action coordinator Marcella Lemonds shared an article from the Hastings Tribune, “It’s Like a Cheers Bar” about how the Disabled American Veterans organization helps local veterans. It is a gathering place open to everyone. There were 266 call, cards and visits.
The Executive Board approved donations to the following missions:
International: Ambulance for India (approved May 5)
National: UMCOR
State: Camp Fontanelle
Local: United Harvest Food Bank, Special Scoops, Hastings Middle School Food Bank, Maryland Living Center and Salvation Army
The Table Setting is scheduled for Oct. 13. It was decided that it would be a carry-out meal with a planned path around tables and two shifts for viewing. A “walk-thru” viewing will be offered at a lower cost without lunch.
The next unit meeting will be Sept. 1 at 1:30 p.m. Dessert will be served.
