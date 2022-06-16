Name of Club or Organization P.E.O. Chapter GZ
Date of Meeting June 13, 2022
Place of Meeting Pat Gartner's home
Hostess(es) Judy O'donnell
Co-hostess(es) Becky Herrmann
Program Highlights 49th Birthday Luncheon
President Roxanne Nelson and Kathy Haverly told of the positive experience had while attending the State Convention. Reports were presented by Lisa Schriner on the Education Loan Fund, Jan Bollinger on the Scholar Award, Marnie Soderquist on the P.E.O. Home, Judy O'Donnell on the International Peach Scholarship, and Mary Larsen on the Courtesy Committee. Kathy Morgan reported that Chapter GZ's books had been audited and approved. Kathy Haverly shared information from the Greater Hastings P.E.O. meeting.
Date of Next Meeting July 11, 2022
Time of Next Meeting 12:30 PM
Scheduled Program State Convention Report
P.E.O. Chapter GK met at the Masonic Temple on June 13 with president Tamara Holtz presiding. May Wierenga and Joy Exstrum served as hostesses for 20 members and two guests.
Chaplain Jan Franzen conducted devotions. Recording Secretary Dana Odom read the minutes of the May 9 meeting; Treasurer Colleen Werner reported on the monthly finances; Corresponding Secretary Pro-Tempore Mary Kay Anderson read the correspondence.
The Courtesy committee report was given by Sue Gronemeyer who had sent cards of congratulations, encouragement and concern to various chapter sisters.
Dusty Haase reported on recent activities of the Social committee including the mystery trip to Kearney and Holdrege, the upcoming Daisy painting project, another mystery trip in September, and dinner socials planned for August and October.
May Wierenga reported that the Ways and Means committee will have a special event at the end of summer.
Marlene Mullen reported the P.E.O. Scholar committee has met with a potential nominee and will be working on the nomination letter to be sent this fall. The prestigious competitive $20,000 merit based award recipients will be announced in May of 2023.
STAR committee chairman Cammie Farrell encouraged members to submit the names of upcoming outstanding high school senior women in the community who might be eligible to apply for a $2500 scholarship based on leadership, grades, extra curricular activities and community service. The award winners will be announced next spring.
Franzen also gave the report for the Nebraska P.E.O. Home committee. Donations to the project were encouraged.
Barb Jenkins announced the next meeting will be on July 11 at the Heartland Bank. The program will be given by Gaby Duarte on the Hispanic Ministries.
President Holtz attended the convention of Nebraska State Chapter P.E.O. in Kearney on June 10-12. She will give the convention report at the July meeting.
Wihlma Price from Chapter FH presented a program on “Glitz and Glamour.”
She displayed many of the beautiful gowns and shoes she has worn through the years when attending various Shrine and Daughters of the Nile conventions through the years. The chapter voted to send a donation in her honor to the Shriners Hospitals the Masonic organizations support.
Nebraska's Original Betty Club met June 6 at the Good Samaritan Village community center hosted by Bettys Church, Grade, Mehmen, Scheibel, and Thomas. Thirteen members and one guest attended.
Becky Schernikau,representing Youth for Christ, gave the program. Using an interactive session and extensive questions and answers, she helped the group understand her organization's juvenile justice ministry with incarcerated young women. A free-will offering was collected to help support their mission.
Good news and updates on absent members were shared. Card secretary, Betty Grade, has sent cards to members with recent birthdays.
The six Bettys who attended the state convention in Lincoln gave reports on the day and passed out souvenirs from the meeting. The theme was "Happy Birthday,Betty." Activities included entertainment, club reports, a silent auction, and a luncheon.
The business meeting focused on plans for the 2024 state convention which will be held in Hastings. It will be the convention's silver anniversary. A theme, date, and possible venue were discussed, but no action was taken.
Members enjoyed desserts and drinks before adjourning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.