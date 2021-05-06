George Eliot Club
The George Eliot Club met virtually on April 15. Jeni Howard reviewed the memoir "Tracks: A Woman's Solo Trek Across 1700 Miles of Australian Outback" by Robyn Davidson. The author describes her solo journey in 1977, from Alice Springs to the Indian Ocean, accompanied by her dog and four camels. The book was later adapted into a film of the same name.
The George Eliot Club met virtually on May 6. Judy Sandeen was invited to provide a guest review of "The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win The Vote" by Elaine Weiss. Weiss is an award-winning journalist and author. Sandeen shared events from this nonfiction political thriller.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 16. Stephanie Adam will be the hostess, and Carol Kleppinger will present the review.
First United Methodist Women
First United Methodist Women's groups met May 5 in the church fellowship hall.
President Janet Schmidt welcomed everyone and invited them to sing the MYF blessing. She thanked Group 5 for serving the dessert. There were 30 members and three guests.
Judy Aspen, Foster Grandparent coordinator with Senior Action, explained the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Meals on Wheels and Foster Grandparents.
Journey of Faith coordinator Sheryl Brundage gave the devotions, “Jesus Is the Greatest Friend."
The minutes were accepted as printed.
Treasurer Betty Liehr, reported the balances of the general account and bereavement account.
Journey of Action coordinator Marcella Lemonds shared an article, “All Clear: Houseplants Can Migrate Outside." She also shared additional hints on houseplants care. There were 309 cards, calls and visits in the past month.
Schmidt reported the No-Show Table Setting and Sweet Shoppe were successful. She also reminded the group the Least Coin Offering is an ecumenical movement for peace, reconciliation and fellowship of love and care.
Members were reminded of the May Friendship Tea May 7 in fellowship hall. Cody Ochsner is First UMC'S Outstanding Young Woman.
Ella Rathod explained a Go Fund Me plan for an ambulance in India. It was decided to use the international donation for this cause.
The next meeting will be 1:30 p.m. June 2. Group 2 will provide dessert.
DAR
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Niobrara Butler Johnson Chapter, held their monthly meeting at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings May 3.
Donna Andresen presented a program on The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Regent Connie Plettner called the meeting to order.
Recording Secretary Cheryll Marr was present. Chaplain Maryann Thompson opened with the invocation.
The DAR Ritual, Pledge of Allegiance, American’s Creed and Preamble of the Constitution were recited by all.
Plettner called roll with nine members, one associate member and one guest present.
Officer reports were given.
The President General’s Message was read. The National Defense, American Indian, Conservation, Flag, Revolutionary War, Women’s Issues Minutes and DAR School Minute were given.
The following presentations were scheduled:
— Conservation Award to the Marquart family, May 6 at 2120 East Nobes Road in York.
— Community Service Award for the Children’s Memorial Garden and the Harvard Veteran’s Wall, May 30 at 1 p.m.
— First Responders Barn Quilt to Clay Center June 3 at the Clay Center Fire Hall, time to be announced.
Chapter members are invited to attend these presentations.
Members who are able to assist with distribution of Memorial Day graveside flags for Daughters are encouraged to meet at the Hastings Parkview Cemetery May 27 at 1 p.m.
Chapter members are invited to attend:
— The 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier commemoration July 31-Aug. 1 at the Buffalo Bill State Historical Park in North Platte. Event is sponsored by Sioux Lookout Chapter. RSVPs should be made to Michelle Lupomech at 317-979-3238 or mlupomech@gmail.com.
— The Kearney Memorial Gates Rededication Ceremony, 4 p.m. June 14 at 4400 I Avenue in Kearney. Event sponsored by Fort Kearney Chapter. Masks and social distancing required. Call 308-440-4980 for further information.
Discussion was held concerning a memorial donation to honor past member Emogene Libby. A donation to the DAR Native American Indian Culture Camp to adopt/support a “camper” was suggested. Further research will be made for details.
Andreson gave details on the progress of the Never Forget Garden at the Kearney Veterans’ Home. Roses have been purchased and will be planted soon.
State Regent Candace Cain will be the guest speaker at the July 6 meeting. She will present the program “Pioneer Woman."
The next meeting will be held 12:30 p.m. June 1 at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings. The program will be DAR Schools by Cheryll Marr.
For further information concerning Daughters of the American Revolution, call Plettner at 402-429-3655.
First Congregational United Church of Christ Women's Fellowship
Date of Meeting April 28, 2021
Place of Meeting Jessica Palys' home
Hostess(es) Jessica Palys
Co-hostess(es) none
Program Highlights Carol Michael read the minutes of last September's meeting. Marilyn Stickels reported that many of "These Days" booklets have not been picked up this year because of covid. She also reported on the treasury.
Jan Maurer has tickets to sell for the Friendship Tea on May 9 for Church Women United Tea at the Methodist Church. Katie Schroeder will be recognized as our honoree from our church.
Cathy Cafferty reported that we have hired Jackson's cleaning service to clean our church.
Jessica reported that Taidyn Johnson and Jameson Still will be confirmed on May 9. May 16 will be Jessica's last Sunday. A tree will soon be planted at the church. Four solar panels have been purchased by members of the church. We need to saving to upgrade our technology.
Sherry Block reported that the Visioning Committee will be having several meetings to get ideas for the time going forward.
A discussion was held on a going away party for Jessica from 6-8 on May 10.
The officers of the previous year were retained for next year.
Meeting adjourned until fall.
Date of Next Meeting May 26, 2021
Time of Next Meeting 06:30 PM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.