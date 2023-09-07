Church Women United
Church Women United met Sept. 1 at the Juniata Methodist Church. Refreshments were served by the host church.
Karen Myers welcomed 15 members and eight guests. Judy Sandeen introduced her guests who had come to support her as she received the Human Rights Award. Myers and Sharon Selley explained the award was started in 1948 by Eleanor Roosevelt. Sandeen works tirelessly as part of the Justice Committee, heads the Ukraine relief effort, and is a leader in educating others regarding saving the environment. She is known for her efforts to help migrant workers and immigrants. Above all Sandeen has empathy for those less fortunate and who differ from others. She wants everyone to have respect for all humans. Myers presented her the plaque and Sandeen thanked Church Women United for the honor.
The Rev. Kathy Aldrich gave devotions and a short prayer. The treasurer's report and minutes from the last meeting were read and approved.
Susie Graham brought members up to date on the Crop Walk sponsored by CWU on Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. at Lake Hastings. Water and cookies will be procured by Myers and Sharon Heyen for tired walkers. Other jobs were filled and material was picked up by each church to advertise the event. CWU's share of the proceeds from the walk will go to the middle and high school pantries.
October and November Meals On Wheels favors were mentioned.
The Blessing basket was passed, and the meeting adjourned by reading the Mizpah.
The next meeting is Oct. 6 at First St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Hastings Christian Women's Club
The Hastings Christian Women's Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on Aug. 14.
The theme was "Help When You need It." The speaker was Rita Weber of Sioux Falls, S.D.; her topic was "DOA: Destined On Arrival." She also provided music. The special feature was by Lyndie Dykeman who told about her business, LD Errands. She does many chores that need to be done from some housework to transportation to appointments.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at North Shore Church (use the east door), 100 W. 33rd St. The theme for the meeting is "All Have Faith." The speaker is Mary Walton of Hutchinson, Kansas; her topic is "Blindsided." The special feature is the "Bring and Buy Bazaar." There will be baked goods, produce, crafts, books and other for sale.
To make reservations for the catered meal and meeting, call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyllis at 402-463-2680 by Sept. 13. There is a fund to help with a babysitter if one is needed.
DAR
Niobrara Butler-Johnson Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution held their monthly meeting Sept. 5.
Gary Wieck presented the program on the worldwide charity outreach of the Orphan Grain Train. Dorothy Anderson served snacks.
Regent Connie Plettner called the meeting to order.
Chaplain Maryann Thompson opened with the invocation.
Treasurer Melanie Aschenbrenner reminded members that Sept. 30 is the deadline for dues to be paid. She reported the chapter donated $600 for a youth to attend the American Indian Youth Camp.
A Naturalization Ceremony will be held at Beatrice Homestead National Park Sept. 15. Members are encouraged to attend.
Sept. 17 marks the beginning of Constitution Week. Members will distribute Constitution booklets to schools and put up displays at libraries.
Members are encouraged to attend the State Board of Management Meeting Oct. 21 in Kearney.
The chapter once again will participate in Operation Christmas Card. Christmas cards will be sent to our active military. Members are to bring signed Christmas cards to the next meeting.
Cheryll Marr distributed “memorial wreaths” for members to use in their communities as needed.
Thank you notes were received thanking the chapter for presidential bookmarks given to students and teachers; its continued support of the Maryland Center; and for a quilt donated to Chemawa Indian School for a student's use.
The next meeting will be held 12:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings. The program will be Health Mission to Nicaragua by Dusty Haase.
