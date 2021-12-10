First United Methodist Women
First United Methodist Women’s groups met Nov. 17.
The Morning Glories met in Fellowship Hall with Jan Heady and Barb Colvin as hostesses. There were 15 members in attendance. Julie Hein shared a devotion called “Jesus Calling” from “Devotions for Every Day of the Year.” It is based on Luke 24:36. Janet Schmidt shared the Least Coin titled “Spokesperson for God’s Kingdom.” During the business part of the meeting plans were made to remember the Golden Links or members who are shut-ins during the holiday. Plans for next year’s programs were finalized.
Group B met in Fellowship Hall with Kathy Stofer and Virginia James as hostesses. There were 11 members in attendance. Verlene McFerren shared the devotion called “Let Us Seek God’s Guidance Through the Year.” Susan Sharman shared the Least Coin, “A Joyful Faith.” Elayne Landwehr attended the World Community Day celebration at the Presbyterian Church. She shared the theme “Becoming One in 2021” and her experience.
Both groups discussed plans for the annual Nutcracker Sweet Shoppe to be held on Dec. 18 from 9-11 a.m.
The Daisies are women, who for one reason or another, usually don’t meet as a group. These women support the UMW in other ways but remain important to the whole.
First United Methodist Women’s groups met in the church fellowship hall on Dec. 1 for their unit meeting.
President Janet Schmidt welcomed everyone and opened with a prayer. She thanked the Morning Glories group for serving the dessert. There were a total of 26 members with two guests.
Sheryl Brundage, Journey of Faith coordinator, read devotions titled “The Cheerful Giver.” Schmidt thanked Brundage for serving as the faith coordinator for the last two years.
Elayne Landwehr, substituting for Ella Rathod as Journey in Learning coordinator, shared several books from the church library and reminded members to read the Response magazine also found in the library.
There were 189 cards, calls and visits by the members for month of November.
It was decided to have coffee and cookies available at small tables arranged in the Fellowship Hall during the Nutcracker Sweet Shoppe.
Members brought hats, mittens and gloves to decorate the “Giving Tree.”
They also brought their offerings for the “Mister Can You Spare a Dime” mission.
The 2022-2023 officers were installed.
December birthdays were honored with the birthday song.
The next UMW unit meeting will be Feb. 2 at 1:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Members are to bring two valentines to share with each other and then later shared with Meals on Wheels.
Lutheran Church Women
An Advent Brunch was held in the Celebration Center at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Dec. 4. Approximately 45 attended. The theme for the event was “From darkness to light” based on scripture Isaiah 9:2: The people who walk in darkness will see a great light.
Karon Hansen gave the welcome and a reading of an article about waiting for Jesus. The opening prayer and table grace was given by the Rev. Joel Remmers.
The brunch served consisted of an egg, sausage and gravy casserole, a fruit cup and coffee.
A music video “Light of the World” by Lauren Daigle played. Remmers gave the message for the day based on Isaiah 9:2. He stressed the importance of light in our lives and to realize that Jesus is the light.
A music video “Breath of Heaven (Mary’s Song)” by Amy Grant and then “Mary Did You Know?” by Clay Aiken as a sing-along completed the program.
A closing was given by Jean Janssen with a prayer poem titled “The Light” by Sonja Goldsmith.
Those from the LCW Board and/or General and Parish Activities Committee who helped were Karon Hansen, Jean Janssen, Sonya Dittmer, Karen Hawthorne, Gayle Lysthauge, Jeanne Loch, Holly Potts and Betty Jean Stevens.
Round Table Book Club
Round Table Book Club met Dec. 7 at Vicki Bergman’s home.
Jo Seiler reviewed the book “A World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds” by Scott Weidensaul. Weidensaul, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, introduced his readers to scientists, researchers and bird lovers trying to preserve global migratory patterns in the face of climate change and other environmental factors. In her review, Seiler highlighted the Nebraska fly-way of the sandhill cranes and the whooping crane as well as the facts surrounding the physical attributes that enable these birds to fly thousands of miles, twice a year.
The next meeting is 1:15 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Hastings Public Library. Flossie Sanderson will present the program.
Hastings Christian Women’s Club
The Hastings Christian Women’s Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on Nov. 15.
The theme was “Be Thankful.” The speaker was Christy Ludemann of Springview. Her topic was “You Got Mail.” The music was provided by Cindy Uden. The special feature was by Tony Harmon who told the story of Eileen’s Cookies.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the North Shore Church, 100 W. 33rd St. The theme is “Christmas Blessing” with the speaker Amy Jo Wrobel of Ankeny, Iowa. Her topic will be “Small But Mighty-Finding My Voice.” The special feature will be a mini concert by the Adam Central Madrigals directed by Megan Levandowski.
Call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyllis at 402-463-2680 as soon as possible for a reservation. Reservations are necessary for the catered meal but walk-ins are welcome. Cancellations should be called in also. There is a fund available for help with a babysitter if that is needed.
