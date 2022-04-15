Chapter HT, P.E.O.
Twenty-one members of Chapter HT, P.E.O. and one guest met April 11 in the meeting room at the Adams County YWCA.
President Belva Junker opened the meeting with members singing the “Opening Ode” and reciting the objects and aims.
The appointed chaplain, Charlene Hunt, read a devotion and led members in a prayer, ending with members reciting the “Lord’s Prayer.”
Recording secretary Jane Rose-Barton read the minutes of March meeting which members approved as read.
Treasurer Nancy Hehnke read roll call and gave the monthly treasurer report.
Corresponding secretary Karen Carnes read one letter.
Committee reports and monthly P.E.O. Project were given.
Social committee chair Loretta Tebbe reported on a proposed June 22 social outing to Beatrice to visit the Nebraska PEO Home and Yesterday Lady’s museum.
Reciprocity chair Ann Hittner reported on planning committee’s update for the Reciprocity Group XI annual meeting, which is scheduled for Oct. 15 and which Chapter HT is hosting.
The program was a video on “The Educational Loan Fund.”
The next meeting is May 9 at the YWCA. The program will be about the P.E.O. educational project, “The Star Scholarship.”
Chapter GK, P.E.O.
President Tamara Holtz presided at the April 11 meeting of Chapter GK, P.E.O. at the Hastings Public Library. Hostesses for the meeting were Joyce Brandt and Connie Yost.
Peg Engberg was initiated into Chapter GK by affirmation; Holtz conducted the affirmation.
Holtz also installed Barbara Jenkins as co-vice president to serve with Joy White, who was installed at the March meeting.
Dusty Haase reported the Social Committee will host a Cinco de Mayo dinner in her home on May 5. Members were asked to indicate their plans to attend on the sign-up sheet being circulated.
Committee chair Ginny Locke proposed the name of a candidate be nominated for an ELF award. The members unanimously voted to approve the nomination to be submitted for the loan.
The May 9 meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at College View with Eleanor Jorgenson, HoneyLou Bonar and Marlene Mullen serving as hostesses. The program, “ A Spiritual Pilgrimage,” will be given by Locke, May Wierenga and Sherry Welton.
Kelly Augustin from Threads of Grace presented the program on the nonprofit organization designed to serve the needs of children from birth to 19 years of age placed into foster care or an enCourage shelter. Threads of Grace provides brand new outfits and necessities such as socks, shoes, underwear, and outerwear, as well as diapers, wipes and car seats as needed.
Members brought new items of clothing and necessities or made a personal cash donation to the organization. Chapter GK also voted to send a group donation.
Hastings Writers’ Forum
The Hastings Writers’ Forum met at the Hastings Public Library on April 9 with eight members present.
The group decided to initiate a program of issuing daily writing prompts, distributed electronically. Fritz Buckallew’s short story collection, “It’s Pops!” has been published by Saffron Press and he passed around a copy. Robin Buckallew discussed some newsletter ideas.
The meeting had readings as follows:
Robin Buckallew read from her novel “The Tenth Key.”
Fritz Buckallew read a reminiscence of his hometown.
Aurora Mediant read from her novel “Lost Eden.”
John Dobrovolny read his poem “In the News.”
Tam Pauley read from her nursing reminiscence.
Jamey Boelhower read his poem “Downtown.”
The next meeting will be at the Hastings Public Library with a remote option available at 2 p.m. on May 14. Writers of all genres are encouraged to attend meetings, which are held in a friendly and supportive environment and offer feedback if it is sought. To receive a Zoom invitation write: imaginenopossessions@charter.net.
