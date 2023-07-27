Peace Lutheran Church LWML
Peace Lutheran Church Lutheran Women’s Missionary League met July 17 for its salad supper and quarterly meeting with 14 women in attendance. President Diane Gundlach opened with a devotion based on the servant attitude of Lydia, a seller of purple cloth, as recorded in Acts 16.
Dick LeBeau and members of American Legion Post 11 demonstrated the proper way to fold the U.S. flag, and explained the meaning behind each of the 13 folds. The men also described the protocol for a military salute and presentation of a flag to the family of a deceased military veteran.
LWML members have been asked to provide desserts for the congregation’s 75th anniversary celebration on Sept. 10.
Carol Hansel reported that the bank holding the checking account for card room sales will begin collecting a $10 service charge on all checking accounts not maintaining a pre-determined monthly balance. As proceeds from the sale of cards — which are applied to various mission projects — doesn't meet the bank’s minimum balance requirement, Hansel was authorized to close the account and research policies of other Hastings banks.
Peace will host the Hastings Zone LWML fall rally on Sept. 24. All women are encouraged to attend, participate in the Bible study, and learn more about Wellspring’s ministry to mothers experiencing an unplanned pregnancy. Amended bylaws were presented for an initial review; a final vote for adoption will take place at the October meeting. School supplies will be collected as the mission gathering during the fall quarter.
Ronda Johnson and Janelle Ham were thanked for serving as hostesses. The meeting adjourned with the Lord’s Prayer.
First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Women’s Executive Board met July 10 with President Jean Janssen presiding.
Project Day’s group made 11 men’s and nine women’s hygiene kits and two quilts for donation.
Senior Luncheon is scheduled for Sept. 23.
Crop Walk will be Oct. 8.
The next WOW meeting will be Oct. 7 at Osceola.
LCW group meetings are held at the Youth & Family Center.
Group 1 met July 19. Jean Janssen read the devotion from the “Orphan Grain Train” by Paul Leckband, titled “Let There Be Light." Snacks were served by Susan Kloke. The group started a new lesson book titled “Book of God: The Gospel of St. John." Lesson leader was Evelyn Sweet. Janssen led the meeting. Becky Mohling is lesson leader next month. Evelyn Sweet will be hostess.
Group 2 met July 19. Hostesses were Pat Olsen and Jeanne Loch. The meeting was called to order by Lynn Hohlen, group leader.
The list of Christian Service members was updated for group members to recognize these individuals for special occasions.
First St. Paul's needs a representative to Church Women United.
Peggy Keiser led Lesson 1 of “Book of God: The Gospel of John." August hostesses will be Donna Hamburger and Karen Hawthorne. Lesson leader will be Lynn Hohlen.
Group 3 met July 18. Marge Eitzmann led the meeting. Members started a new Bible study, “Book of God: The Gospel of John." The first lesson was the Prologue of John’s Gospel.
The meetings were closed with the Missionary Benediction.
