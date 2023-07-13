Chapter GK, P.E.O.
Colleen Werner was hostess in her home for the July 10 meeting of Chapter GK, P.E.O. Co-hostesses were Cheryl Lockwood and Trish Sullivan.
Colleen Werner was hostess in her home for the July 10 meeting of Chapter GK, P.E.O. Co-hostesses were Cheryl Lockwood and Trish Sullivan.
President Tamara Holtz presided at the meeting attended by 30 members.
Ingrid Glenn and Dorothy Aspegren were welcomed into the chapter through the ceremony of initiation.
Eleanor Jorgenson was honored on her 70th P.E.O. anniversary. She was initiated in Sheridan, Wyoming, in 1953 and then transferred to a chapter in Hastings. In 1966 she became a charter member of the newly organized Chapter GK. Joy White shared a list of Jorgenson's service to Chapter GK since then including serving as president twice, holding other offices, chairing many committees, and serving as hostess to chapter meetings in her home for 33 years.
HoneyLou Bonar was presented with the first Chapter GK “Good Kid” award for her outstanding and enthusiastic commitment to the chapter.
Jeni Howard announced that Mary Weyer continues to be the chapter's adopted sister at the P.E.O. Home. She will be remembered on her birthday in September.
Dusty Haase reminded members of the trip to her mountain home in Colorado this week, a craft project on Aug. 8 and the coffee social at Lockwood's home on Aug. 10.
Holtz reported on attending the NE P.E.O. State Chapter meeting in Kearney in June. Chapter GK was recognized for its creative yearbook.
The Aug. 14 meeting will be held at College View with Jorgenson serving as hostess, assisted by Bonar, Holtz and Dana Odom. The program on “Brainmapping” will be given by Cheri Theesen.
Jan Franzen and Bonar presented a program on their bus trip to Mackinac Island with their husbands. They shared pictures and highlights and samples of fudge from the island.
Chapter G, P.E.O.
Chapter G, P.E.O. met July 7 at Laurie Parr's home.
Sandy Landgren was hostess. Cheryl Kostal and Margaret Hermes were co-hostesses.
The Summer Social preceded the business meeting and was organized by the Social Committee. Chelsey Harman of Boardology demonstrated how to prepare a creative charcuterie board. President Karen Doerr conducted the business meeting.
The next meeting is 10 a.m. Aug. 4. The program will be on the Adams County Historical Society.
