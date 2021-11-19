UCC Women’s Fellowship
First Congregational United Church of Christ Women’s Fellowship met Nov. 17 at Cathy Cafferty’s home.
Marilyn Stickels reported that the soup supper was a success and that 10% of the profit will be going to enCourage Advocacy Center. The group purchased 50 white dinner plates for the church kitchen.
Cafferty reported that the church will observe COVID rules and wear masks while singing in church. There will be a Christmas program in December.
The search committee will continue to work on finding a pastor.
The budget meeting will be held Dec. 12 in the sanctuary. The annual meeting will be held on Jan. 30, 2022. All reports need to be in by Jan. 3.
Tanya Lindsteadt has accepted the position of moderator for next year.
The online Sunday worship is ready to go on Facebook Live.
On Nov. 28 after worship members will stay for lunch and decorate for Christmas.
The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
