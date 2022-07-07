Grace United Women in Faith
Grace United Women in Faith met June 13 with 14 members present.
Hostess was Janet Blake.
Vice President Judy Hall called the meeting to order. She led members in an exercise in fear, gave a devotion, and led in prayer.
Unit members with June and July birthdays were recognized. Cards were signed and will be mailed to them.
Minutes from the May meeting were approved as corrected
The May financial report was given by treasurer Glenice Larsen.
The women in charge of the summer social suggested a get-acquainted social with the new pastor’s wife. A motion was made, seconded and approved to have a social Aug. 20 from 2-4 p.m. for the new pastor’s wife and women of the church. Childcare and light refreshments will be provided.
Information about Mission University was shared. It will be July 15-16 in Grand Island. Members can learn more information and register at United Women in Faith at Facebook.com. Harrietta Reynolds has attended in the past and found the activities worthwhile.
Two members attended the brunch at First United Methodist Church on June 1.
Reynolds gave the program. She opened with prayer. She reminded members that the purpose of United Women in Faith is to know God and to know what we are about. We must study, pray and reach out to others. We can be expected to be rejected, put down and made fun by others. We are to be open to the Holy Spirit and there is a time to speak out. We are all connected and no one is less than another.
Joys and concerns were shared.
Judy Hall closed the meeting with prayer.
The next meeting is the social 2 p.m. Aug. 20.
DAR
Daughters of the American Revolution, Niobrara Butler Johnson Chapter, held their monthly meeting at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings July 5.
In lieu of a program, members wrote “Thinking of You” cards for residents of Harvard House Assisted Living.
Regent Connie Plettner called the meeting to order.
The invocation, officer reports and “Minute” reports were given.
Members are reminded to bring school supplies for packing Sunshine Boxes for DAR Schools at next month’s meeting.
Chapter members welcomed 25 new citizens with welcome gifts at the Naturalization Ceremony held at Homestead National Park June 14.
Chapter members served with other volunteers for Hearts and Hands Against Hunger June 20. Over 5,000 meals were prepared for the hungry. The group plans to have another service project with them in August.
Nine hundred Constitution booklets have been purchased for chapter members to deliver during Constitution Week to fifth-grade students throughout seven counties.
Honorary State Regent Candace Cain has been elected vice president general for a three-year term with the DAR National Society in Washington, D.C.
The total number of volunteer hours Daughters donated for charity work during the Van Buren administration was over 15 million hours.
The next meeting will be noon Aug. 2 at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings.
Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization, comprised of descendants of the American Revolution patriots, dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism. For further information, call Connie Plettner at 402 429 3655.
Hastings Christian Women's Club
The Hastings Christian Women's Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on June 13. The theme was "I Pledge Allegiance." The speaker was Sandy Moore of Independence, Kansas. The special feature was a presentation of the flag which included folding the flag with the meaning of each fold. The music was by the men's Chorus of the Plains.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. July 18 at the North Shore Church, 100 W. 33rd St. (use the east door). The speaker will be Joyce Yexley of West Fargo, N.D.; her topic will be "Not My Plan: Mothers' Unexpected Journey." The music will be a duet by Ellen Jank and Beth Jabs accompanied by Joel Jank. The special feature will be Special Scoops by Donna Bieck.
To make the required reservations for the catered meal, please call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyliss at 402-463-2680 by July 13. There is a fund to help with a babysitter if needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.