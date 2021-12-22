Grace UMC Women
A December Christmas Tea was held at the Rev. Tamara Holtz's home on Dec. 13 with 17 members present.
Christmas hors d’oeuvres with coffee and cider were served by Tamara and Merrisue Holtz, assisted by Stephanie Schlotzhauer.
Georgia Bishel gave a prayer of blessing prior to partaking of the food.
No business meeting was held but offerings for Missions and Lease Coin were taken.
Meals on Wheels tray favors were discussed and decided upon. A Hershey’s Kiss with a Happy New Year sticker will be used with various Bible verses.
Each member shared their plans for Christmas with the group. Joys and concerns were shared.
The next meeting will be 1:30 p.m. Jan. 10. The program will be presented by Judy Reimer.
Presbyterian Women
First Presbyterian Church Presbyterian Women met Dec. 1 in Fellowship Hall. Eighteen members and two guests were present.
Moderator Mary Fisk welcomed everyone with an opening prayer. She thanked Circle 3 for take-home treats.
Minutes and treasurer’s report for November’s meetings were distributed and approved and the 2022 budget was approved at the committee meeting.
Committee reports:
• Reading: 2021 reading lists need to be completed and turned into Sue Medsker during January.
• Food From the Heart: Meals are nearly depleted. Nancy Grams will organize a cooking event.
• Visitation/concerns were shared.
Other business:
• Hands Around the World Store was open on Dec. 11.
• Fisk led a Thank Offering service. A donation of $375 was made.
The next meeting will be 11:45 a.m. Feb. 2. A luncheon will be served by Circle 1. Circle 2 will provide a cashier, table decorations and settings, and devotions. Susan Kloke will present a program on Angel Gowns.
Flossie Sanderson present a reading, "A Hint of Heaven."
The meeting closed with the Mizpah Prayer.
Linda Vollweiler played piano solos of Christmas carols.
Circles 1 and 2 met on Dec. 15 in Fellowship Hall for their monthly meeting. Ten members were present. Moderator Mary Fisk, who served as hostess for the meeting, welcomed all, and Susie Graham offered opening prayer. The lesson was a special sharing by circle members of personal, meaningful Bible readings, poems, and past events that have particularly influenced them at this time of the year.
Fisk called the business meeting to order. The minutes were read and approved. After the treasurer's reports were given, members discussed giving most of the remaining funds to a worthy cause as had been done in the past. After discussion, a motion was made and passed to contribute to the Presbyterian Disaster Relief Fund.
Flossie Sanderson presented the Least Coin meditation about the sounds of Christmas that we recognize and share: the joyful sounds of caroling, mirth and heartfelt wishes for peace on earth.
The next meeting of Circles 1 and 2 will be 9:30 a.m. Jan. 19 at the church. Graham will serve as hostess and Betty Kooy will lead the lesson for Circles 1 and 2.
The meeting was closed with the Mizpah benediction.
Circle 3 met on Dec. 15 with five members present. Nancy Grams and Marie Rasmussen provided a meal.
The next meeting of Circle 3 will be 1:15 p.m. Jan. 19 at the church. Nan Huey will serve as hostess and Katherine Davis will lead the lesson.
American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 11
American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 11 met Dec. 6 for lunch with the meeting following.
President Deb Holmberg called the meeting to order. Colors were posted. Peg Johnson led in prayer.
A ceremony honored POW/MIA soldiers.
A moment of silence was observed in memory of deceased veterans.
Members recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble. Roll call of officers was done.
Treasurer’s report was given. Money was sent to District 10 for annual fees.
Membership is about finished and sent to the state.
Members discussed possible ways of growing the membership
Minutes of last month’s meeting were read and approved.
Johnson led in prayer.
Colors were retired.
The next meeting will be Jan. 3 at the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village Diner at noon for lunch (for those who wish to) with the meeting beginning at 1 p.m.
