First St. Paul's Lutheran Church Women
First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Women hosted an Advent Brunch Dec. 10 at the church's Celebration Center.
Several tables were covered with cloths of the various colors of Christmas. Each table was adorned with a centerpiece consisting of three trees of varying heights decorated with seasonal colored petal points. Mint candies wrapped in green color encircled the trees. The theme for the brunch was “The Greatest Gift of All.”
Prior to the event as guests arrived coffee was served and Vicky Frerichs at the keyboard played Christmas melodies. The welcome and a Christmas poem reading were given by Jean Janssen. A brunch was then served cafeteria style. The menu consisted of baked french toast, sausage and a fruit cup. Occasionally throughout the program carols were sang, accompanied by Frerichs.
The Rev. Joel Remmers was the speaker and explained how the beginning of gift giving came about and its importance in showing love and kindness for others. The main gift is the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Frerichs, Pat Gartner, Karon Hansen, Jean Janssen, Susan Kloke, Jeanne Loch, Jean Stevens and Sonya Dittmer made up the committee that planned, decorated, fixed the food and served the brunch.
Chapter HT, P.E.O.
Chapter HT, P.E.O. met Dec. 12 in the Great Room of the Hastings YWCA. Hostesses were Mary Plock and Janey Nottage-Tacey.
Members met with PCE recipient Kim Milovac during a social time.
President Belva Junker opened the business meeting.
Chaplain Karen Klein read a devotion from the book of Isaiah and led members in a prayer.
Recording secretary Jane Rose Barton read the minutes of the last meeting on Nov. 14. Minutes were approved as read.
Treasurer Nancy Henke read roll call, and 18 members and one visitor were present. Henke then gave the monthly financial report for November. The Bakeless Bake Sale fundraiser was going well, next year's dues are payable to Chapter HT, and donations to the P.E.O. Projects have been sent.
Corresponding secretary Karren Carnes read two pieces of correspondence.
Yearbook Chairman Mary Plock thanked the hostesses for the meeting. The next meeting will be 1:15 p.m. Jan. 9 at the YWCA. The program will be the Founder’s Day program.
Social Committee Chairman Loretta Tebbe reported that on Dec. 15 members will go caroling to the College View assistant living in Hastings, followed up with a visit to a gift shop, bakery and Jessie D’s in Doniphan. Also, on P.E.O. Founder’s Day Jan. 21, members of HT will get together at the Blue Moon in downtown Hastings at 9:30 a.m. Members should bring a book for a book swap.
Reciprocity Chairman Mary Plock presented pictures of the three wreaths, representing the PEO Chapters in Hastings, that are now hanging in the lobby entrance to the theater at the Hastings Museum.
P.E.O. Project reports were given.
The meeting was closed with the singing of Happy Birthday to members born in December.
Leslie Hoffman gave a program on the “Orphan Train,” which one of her family members was a part of.
