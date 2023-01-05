Hastings Christian Women's Club
The Hastings Christian Women's Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on Dec. 12. The theme was "The Gift of Christmas." The speaker was Melanie VerMaas of Kearney. Her topic was "Winning in Life." The Hastings High School Madrigal directed by Christian Yost gave a mini concert of holiday music.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at North Shore Church (use the east door). The theme for the meeting will be "In the Heart of Winter." The speaker will be Gail Coleman of Salina, Kansas; her topic will be "Written in My Heart." The special feature will be GriefShare by Frank Koch and Belva Junker. The music will be presented by Dave Mendyk.
To make reservations for the catered meal, call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyllis at 402-463-2680 by Jan. 11. If you need a babysitter, there is a fund to help.
Chapter FH, P.E.O. met ???? at First United Methodist Church fellowship hall with Jan Heady as hostess. Marie Rasmussen and Pat Jensen were co-hostesses for the Christmas cookie exchange. Members visited and tasted various kinds of cookies.
President Peg Bayles called the meeting to order. Susan Hoff led the members in singing the "Opening Ode." Chaplain Leslie Hoffman read from Luke 2:4-16.
Hoff, recording secretary, read the minutes of the last meeting. Barb Sergeant gave the treasurer's report and said that 17 members were present.
Karen Jurgensmeier gave the courtesy committee report. She sent a 71st wedding anniversary card to Don and Marie Rasmussen. Jurgensmeier and members provided a meal for the Roger Edgington family at the time of his wife Teresa's death.
Jensen, corresponding secretary, read a thank you from Mary Hall for the donations of onesies, books and monetary gifts to Wellspring. A thank you note from Roger Edginton for memorials for his wife, Teresa, was read. He also thanked the chapter for the breakfast casserole and fruit.
Jensen thanked the hostess and co-hostesses and reminded members to pay their dues.
Bayles closed the meeting. Members took cookies to absent members.
Wendy Gwennup spoke about early childhood childcare and "Communities for Kids." The Adams County United Way has a scholarship to make child care affordable.
Members brought donations of household items for the Maryland Center.
The next meeting will be 1 p.m. Jan. 17 with Marie Butler as hostess. The program will be Founder's Day with Joy White of Chapter GK.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.