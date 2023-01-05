Hastings Christian Women's Club

The Hastings Christian Women's Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on Dec. 12. The theme was "The Gift of Christmas." The speaker was Melanie VerMaas of Kearney. Her topic was "Winning in Life." The Hastings High School Madrigal directed by Christian Yost gave a mini concert of holiday music.

