American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 11
American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 11 met on Aug. 1 for lunch with the meeting following.
Prior to the meeting starting Joanne Vuong, the post’s Girls State representative and Anna Brant, the Catholic Daughters Girls State representative, gave reports of their week. Both said the week was informative, busy and interesting. They ran for offices, went to the Capital and Memorial Stadium and listened to many speakers. Brant played the piano for the national anthem.
President Deb Holmberg called the meeting to order. Colors were posted. Sharon Rose led in prayer.
A ceremony honored POW/MIA soldiers.
A moment of silence was observed in memory of deceased veterans.
Members recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble. Roll call of officers was done.
Minutes of last month’s meeting were read and approved.
The treasurer’s report was given.
Pat DuBois attended the last convention and wore the hat members made out of a colander. She picked up membership cards while there.
A Nebraska ALA dues increase of $2 per senior member was implemented at the 2022 Department Convention in Columbus June 23-26. The dues increase takes effect for the 2024 Membership Campaign.
National will be proposing a $6 increase for senior memberships at convention Aug. 26-Sept. 1. Any increase in dues also would take effect with the 2024 Membership Campaign year.
Members discussed the Veterans Picnic in Grand Island and the Ice Cream Social in Kearney which will be in June. We will follow all COVID rules.
Rose led in prayer.
Colors were retired.
The next meeting will be Sept. 5 at the Village Diner at noon for lunch (for those who wish to) with the meeting beginning at 1 p.m.
DAR
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Niobrara Butler Johnson Chapter, held its monthly meeting at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings Aug. 2.
Regent Connie Plettner presented a program on DAR Schools. Members brought school books and supplies to send to the schools More than $1 million is given by DAR to support the DAR schools, along with an American Indian School and College.
Plettner called the meeting to order. The invocation, officer reports and “Minute” reports were given.
The America250! markers will be placed at the Sandhills Veteran’s Cemetery; the Gateway Arch in Kearney; the Military Park at Lincoln’s Antelope Park; and Memorial Park in Omaha.
Plettner is to present a Community Service Award Aug. 7 to the Rev. Mary Scott for being the catalyst for placement of new playground equipment in the Sutton Community Park. At a later date, an award will be presented to Leif Anderson for his Eagle Scout project on restoring the bell tower at Ong United Methodist Church.
Discussion was held on the September presentation of approximately 900 Constitution booklets during Constitution Week. The booklets will be given to fifth-grade students in 29 schools throughout Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Nucholls, Thayer, York and Webster counties.
The next meeting will be held Sept. 6 at 12:30 p.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center. The program will be “Protected Seeds Offer Hope (20-year Pawnee Seed Preservation Project)” by Ronnie O’Brien.
Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization, comprised of descendants of the American Revolution patriots, dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism. For further information, call Connie Plettner at 402-429-3655.
Hastings Christian Women’s Club
The Hastings Christian Women’s Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on July 18. The speaker was Joyce Yexley of West Fargo, N.D., whose topic was “Not My Plan: A Mother’s Unexpected Journey.” The special feature was by Donna Bieck, who told the story of Special Scoops located in downtown Hastings. The music was presented by Ellen Jank and Beth Jabs with Joel Jank as accompanist.
The next meeting will be on Aug. 15 at North Shore Church, 100 W. 33rd St. (use the east door). The theme will be “Summer Blessing.” The speaker will be Sharon Wiese of Lake Barrington, Illinois. Her topic is “Receiving Gifts: Tis More Blessed to Receive.” The special feature will be by Becky Schernikau who will tell about Platte Valley Youth for Christ. The music will be Three for Thee.
To make the required reservations for the catered meal, call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyllis at 402-463-2680 by Aug. 10. There is a fund available for a babysitter, if needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.