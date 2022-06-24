First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Women
Group 1 of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Women met June 14 at the church’s Youth and Family Worship Center. Hostesses were Mary Wood and Donna Kerr. Lesson leader was Becky Mohling. The Bible study from “Consider the Years” was Genesis 27:1-29 titled “Taken Advantage Of.” The devotion was from the Church Women United booklet “Circle of Prayer.” Jean Janssen is the group leader.
Group 2 met June 15 with Holly Potts and Jeanne Stevens serving as hostesses. Coleen Dygert was lesson leader. Chairperson Lynn Hohlen opened with prayer and the singing of the Doxology.
Group 3 met June 21 at Donna Oberg’s home. Oberg also led the lesson.
All three groups took a free-will offering in addition to the Least Coin Offering, which was given to Church Women United at the May 6 salad luncheon. The money was donated to The Salvation Army.
Project Day sewing continues at the Youth and Family Center on the second Wednesday of each month. Quilt tops are assembled with a filler and back and then tied. Hygiene and infant kits also are assembled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.