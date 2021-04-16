George Eliot Club
The George Eliot Club met virtually on April 1. Since April is National Poetry Month, members were asked to bring favorite poems to share. The poems that were read varied widely across genres. Each member also shared reasons, memories or stories behind their selection.
Jeni Howard will present the book review for the next meeting on April 15.
Grace United Methodist Women
Grace United Methodist Women met April 12 at the church with 16 members present.
Phyllis Lloyd gave the opening prayer.
Four April birthdays were acknowledged. President Sharon Selley called the meeting to order.
Phyliss Lloyd shared two articles from Response Magazine and Dee Runcie shared from the Prayer Calendar and gave the CWU Least Coin devotion.
Minutes of the March meeting were read and approved. The treasurer’s report as of March 31 was given and the budget for 2022 was presented and approved.
Voting was done for nominations for Dedicated Light, Special Mission Recognition and Church Women United Inspiring Woman. Votes will be tabulated and members will be notified of the results.
It was decided to give a children’s book to each baby that is baptized at the church along with a quilt made by the Sew ‘n Sews group.
Mission coordinator reports were given.
Glenice Larsen gave the program from the UMW program book on Matthew 28:1-10 titled “Unbound to Share Good News.”
Selley reported on District events and the Church Women United Spring Tea to be held at First United Methodist Church on May 7.
Prayer joys and concerns were shared, and the meeting was closed with a reading and reciting the Lord’s Prayer.
The next meeting will be May 10 at the church.
MU Chapter
of Alpha Delta Kappa
MU Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met April 8 with 24 members and four guests present.
Sue Wissing gave the Thought for the Day, a poem “Spring” by Martin Taylor.
Members honored were Jamie Paulman for attaining her master’s degree, Katie Schroder for getting a Hastings Foundation grant for technology and to the nominees for the Hastings Teacher of the Year Diane Biere, Karen Valdes and Olivia Loetterle. Valdes was honored as the Hastings Young Educator of the Year for 2021.
Altruistic hours and donations report was sent to the state chairman for the upcoming state conference in Kearney.
Jan Herberk introduced the program Stop the Bleeding with Ron Pughes, coordinator for the Medical Reserve Corps. He described the three types of bleeds and how each should be addressed. He also demonstrated the correct way to use a tourniquet.
The serving committee members were Eileen Noll, Jo Wright, Laura Zabloudil, and Gina Anderson.
The next meeting will be on May 6 at Longfellow School. The program will be Project Sunflower/Alzheimers with Kelly Bonifas.
The meeting ended with the singing of “The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa.”
Hastings Writers’ Forum
The Hastings Writers’ Forum met remotely on April 10 with eight members present.
Robin Buckallew reported that the group’s anthology “A Planet Sings” has been published.
Linda Cooke reported on the virtual performance of her play “Unplanned” by a theater in Columbus, Ohio and her development work on her play “Nine Muses Incorporated” to be performed at Lincoln’s First Flight Festival in September.
Members of the group shared some reflections on writing habits and preferences.
The meeting had readings as follows:
- Tam Pauley read a memoir of her time at the National Institutes of Health.
- Robin Buckallew read from her novel “The Tenth Key.”
- Fritz Buckallew read from his series of humorous stories titled “It’s Pops!”
- John Dobrovolny read his poem “Morphine Memory.”
- Al Hartley read his story “The Jukebox.”
The next meeting will be conducted remotely at 2 p.m. on May 8. Writers of all genres are encouraged to attend meetings, which are held in a friendly and supportive environment and offer feedback if it is sought. To receive a Zoom invitation write: imaginenopossessions@charter.net.
Chapter GZ, P.E.O.
Chapter GZ, P.E.O. met April 12 at Church of Christ Fellowship Hall.
Hostesses were Lorinda Bailey and Kathy Haverly.
Fifteen members attended the first in-person meeting held since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.
Chaplain Becky Hermann read devotions from Philippians 2:1-5. Minutes of the previous Zoom meeting were read by Roxanne Nelson and approved. Bailey provided the treasurer’s report. No bills were presented. Corresponding Secretary Judy Sandeen gave her report.
Chapter member status was sent to International.
Jackie Miller reported that she had sent birthday and Easter cards to sisters in nursing homes.
The chapter will chair the Hastings P.E.O. Christmas Tree project this year with Marnie Soderquist and Lynette Beck co-chairing. No formal program was held so members could enjoy being together in person again to visit.
The next meeting is 12:30 p.m. May 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.