Alpha Delta Kappa
MU Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met Oct. 7 at Watson School with 18 members and one guest present. Past President Karen Myers welcomed everyone. Hostesses Sandy Brown, Jami Paulman, Linda Hall and Dorothy Anderson served prior to the business meeting.
Julie Getzfred gave the Thought for the Day titled “Fall.”
To celebrate Alpha Delta Kappa month, Paulman and Cori Kobbeman highlighted members with a video on how MU will be supporting the local Threads of Grace project. Donations of new clothing are currently being accepted. A flyer asking each school staff to help with this project and also a flyer stating Ask Me about ADK were posted in each school building.
Raffle tickets are available from members to help with future altruistic projects. The December drawing will be prizes from the following Hastings businesses: The Blue Fork, Custom Pack, Walmart, Baristas and Chris’s Car Wash.
The next meeting will be Nov. 4 at Watson School. The program will be Africa Fair Trade Coffee with Sidy Sissoko.
The meeting ended with the singing of “The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa.”
Hastings Writers’ Forum
The Hastings Writers’ Forum met at the Hastings Public Library on Oct. 9 with seven members present.
Robin Buckallew announced that the working title for her National Novel Writing Month Project is “Witch U.”
Fritz Buckallew discussed National Haiku Writing Month. Aurora Dizon has ordered beta copies of her novel. Jamey Boelhower will be appearing on the “Quintessential listening” podcast on Oct. 25.
The meeting had readings as follows:
Robin Buckallew read from her novel “The Tenth Key.”
Fritz Buckallew read from his series of humorous stories “It’s Pops!”
John Dobrovolny read his poem “Reverie.”
Al Hartley read his poem “I Wonder.”
Tam Pauley read from her memoir “Starstruck.”
Jamey Boelhower read his poems “Suddenly” and “What scares you?”.
The next meeting will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Hastings Public Library with a remote option available. Writers of all genres are encouraged to attend meetings, which are held in a friendly and supportive environment and offer feedback if it is sought. To receive a Zoom invitation write: imaginenopossessions@charter.net.
George Eliot Book Club
Members of the George Eliot Book Club met Oct. 21 at the Adams County YWCA, with Carol Kleppinger hosting.
Teresa Luther reviewed the book, “An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States” by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz. The book tells the story of American expansion throughout the country from viewpoints of the Indigenous people they displaced.
The next meeting will be Nov. 4 at Lochland Country Club with May Seiler hosting and Colleen Adam giving the review.
DAR
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Niobrara Butler Johnson Chapter, held their monthly meeting at First St. Paul’s Youth & Family Center at Oct. 5.
In lieu of a program, members prepared 6-inch flags to give to veterans on Veterans’ Day and created greeting cards for residents at Harvard Assisted Living.
Regent Connie Plettner called roll. Recording secretary Cheryll Marr recorded 11 members and one guest present.
Reports by treasurer Melanie Aschenbrenner, registrar Tami Pickle and members’ Minute reports were given.
Dorothy Anderson, Gayle VanPatten, Maryann Thompson, Cyndee Fintel and Delaine Gocke delivered over 300 Constitution booklets to local fifth-graders during Constitution Week.
A Certificate of Award was presented by Jan Greenland and Maryann Thompson to Clay County Historical Society during Old Trusty Antique and Collectors Show.
Five care packages for active military women have been mailed. Donations need to be brought to the November meeting to be included in the last mailing of Dec. 10.
A list of needed items for donation to Maryland Living Center was given and Christmas gift cards for the residents were discussed.
Gayle VanPatten and Jacki Lemonds volunteered as judges for the American Indian Scholarship.
Members are asked to bring Christmas cards to the November meeting to sign and mail to wounded U.S. soldiers in the military hospital at Landstahl, Germany.
Members are asked to bring bingo gift items and snacks for veterans at the Kearney Veterans Home to the November meeting.
Discussion was held as to creating favors for Meals on Wheels; decision tabled.
The Christmas celebration will be held at the Dec. 7 meeting at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Details will be decided at the November meeting.
The next meeting will be held 12:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings.
For further information concerning Daughters of the American Revolution, call Plettner at 402-429-3655.
NARFE
Hastings National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 0362 met on Oct. 9 in the Tribune Building. Thirteen members and one guest, Dennis Kamprath, president of the Grand Island NARFE Chapter and district representative, enjoyed lunch and a social time.
Speaker was Jason Miller, executive for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska. He described benefits available through the BCBS Federal Employee Program and Medicare for 2022 and ways to earn or save money within the program, and answered many questions.
President Willa Rundle conducted the business meeting. Minutes of the Aug. 14 meeting were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was accepted for filing.
Discussion centered on the value of NARFE membership and the importance of members keeping themselves informed — and speaking out — regarding legislative actions that protect, or jeopardize, benefits of federal employees (both active and retired). Of particular importance are federal employee health benefits. Volunteers are needed as officers for the coming year, if the chapter is to remain active.
Members chose to survey by mail all active members to determine their wishes for the future of the Hastings Chapter of NARFE, on a motion by Carol Grummert, seconded by Betty Spintig. Survey is to be returned by Oct. 31 to Nancy Stenger. Results will be announced at the Nov. 13 meeting.
Nebraska Federation President Harold Klaege of Lincoln will make a presentation to the group at that meeting. Klaege will share his experience working with congressional representatives, assisting employees and their families as a service officer, and more. All current and former federal employees are urged to attend on Nov. 13. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. in the Tribune Building. Call 402‑834-0273 with any questions about NARFE.
Delta Kappa Gamma
The regular meeting of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State of Delta Kappa Gamma, was Oct. 16 at the Grand Island Hy-Vee club room.
President Nancy Hesman-Krueger called the meeting to order with 10 members and two guests present.
Hesman-Krueger gave a short report from the virtual International DKG Conference in Portland, Oregon, and the virtual National DKG Conference in San Antonio, Texas. She also circulated a card for Georgia Bishel’s 103rd birthday.
Colleen O’Neill reported the socks from our “Sock It to Me” project were delivered to the Aurora Elementary School. She also shared the photo and news article from the Aurora News Register. Sarah Nedrig delivered socks to the Grand Island Schools.
Gamma Chapter will continue with the tradition of decorating Christmas Trees with hats and gloves at the Hastings and Stuhr museums.
The next meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 20 at the Hy-Vee club room.
Round Table Book Club
Round Table Book Club met Oct. 19 at Lochland Country Club. Amy Hermes was hostess.
Jean Stinnette reviewed the book, “Lost Girls: The Invention of the Flapper” by Linda Simon. From dance to dresses, silent movies and cocktails, the book discussed the social and literary history of flappers and how women rose from a Victorian world of corsets and social constraints to one in which the flapper evolved from being a problem to a temptation and finally, in the 1920’s, and beyond, to being as aspiration. Stinnette also brought two flapper dresses her aunt wore in the mid-1920s as well as portraits taken of her.
The next meeting is 1:15 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Hastings Public Library. Karen Doerr will provide the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.