Peace Lutheran Church LWML Quarterly Meeting
April 18, 2022
Peace Lutheran Women’s Missionary League met April 18, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. for the quarterly meeting.
President Ronda Johnson called the meeting to order. Eight members were present.
Minutes of the January meeting were distributed. Marian Kerr moved to accept them as printed. Motion seconded and minutes will be filed. The Treasurer’s report was filed as presented.
Correspondence from students at Ft. Wayne Seminary was reviewed. A request has been received from Nebraska South District to host a board of directors meeting in February 2023. The request was declined as our facility is not conducive to easily accessible break-out rooms.
Human Care will collect layette items through June. The kits will be assembled in July and distributed to Orphan Grain Train.
Sewing and quilt assembly will be at Peace on May 9, with members of Zion joining us. The summer salad supper meeting is July 18.
Ronda led the Lord’s Prayer to adjourn the business meeting.
As hostess, Janelle Ham arranged for the group to travel downtown to Special Scoops Ice Cream Parlor, complete with 20 flavors of ice cream. Owner Donna Bieck related how this 3-year-old nonprofit business hires only people with special needs to meet a genuine need in the community as well as provide an opportunity for meaningful employment. Donna and her husband, Bryan, train and supervise the employees, and identify the duties each person is able to complete. In addition to its downtown location, Special Scoops also has a catering truck, and can often be found scooping up ice cream at various events throughout the Hastings community.
Hastings First Presbyterian Church Presbyterian Women: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 12:45 A.M., Fellowship Hall. Twenty-two members and one guest were present. Moderator Mary Fisk welcomed everyone and opened with prayer.
Business Meeting: Minutes and treasurer’s report for March ’s meeting were distributed and approved at the Coordinating Team meeting. Sue Medsker explained recent expenses.
Committee Reports:
• Church Women United: Susie Graham gave an update on Church Women United May Friendship Day Salad Luncheon, A Call to Serve, to be held Friday, May 6 at NOON at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
• Nancy Grams announced that the Food from the Heart freezer is full.
• Mission: First Presbyterian will be hosting the Presbytery Spring Gathering on Saturday, April 23. PW responsibilities include coffee and rolls during registration and a luncheon. PW’s are encouraged to attend the joint worship service, lunch, business meeting and mission project of preparing casseroles for each church to take back to their home church as a starter for their own Food from the Heart.
Old Business: Hunger Cups were passed.
New Business:
• Least Coin and Birthday Offerings are to be turned into Sue Medsker after the April Circle meetings.
• Mother’s Day offering will be donated to Revive Ministries. Father’s Day offering will be donated to Living Waters for the World.
Devotion: Phyllis O’Dey shared a spiritual garden analogy of Ecclesiastes 3 as a reminder that one reaps what one sows.
The meeting closed with the Mizpah Prayer.
The next meeting is May 4 at 11:45 A.M. A meal will be served by Circle 1. Circle 2 is responsible for table settings, decorations, nametags, cashier and devotions.
Program: Audrey Lutz, executive director of the Multicultural Coalition in Grand Island, presented a program about the coalition. The nonprofit agency provides a variety of services to immigrants and other newcomers to Nebraska with goals for empowering individuals, embracing cultures and strengthening community.
Circles 1 and 2 met in the church parlor on April 20, 2022, with 12 members present.
Flossie Sanderson led the lesson, “God Laments.” Betty Kooy read a selection from the Yearbook of Prayer that emphasized the importance of remembering our story and being thankful for that which we are about to receive.
Co-Moderator Mary Fisk conducted the business meeting. Secretary and treasurer reports were given and the Birthday Offering was collected. Two members volunteered to provide cookies for the bloodmobile on April 28. More planning was done for hosting the meeting of the Central Nebraska Presbyterian Women on April 23. Two members volunteered to be in Memorial Room preceding church the next three Sundays to collect the Mothers’ Day Offering which will go to Revive Ministries this year. Three members volunteered to provide salads for the CWU Salad Luncheon on May 6. Plans were made for preparing the May 4 PW luncheon as well as the nametags and devotions.
The meeting concluded with Flossie sharing the basis of belonging to The Fellowship of the Least Coin. Moderator Fisk closed with a prayer of thanksgiving.
The next meeting will be at 9:30 A.M., May 18, at Lynette Krieger’s home. May Wierenga will give the lesson.
Circle 3 met April 20th in the Church library. Six members were present. The hostess was Katharine Davis and the lesson leader was Jill Kramer on “God Laments”. Kathy Reimer read the treasury report. Marie Rasmussen read from the Presbyterian Mission Book of Prayer and Katharine Davis gave the minutes from the last meeting. Nan Huey read the least coin story.
The next meeting will be at 1:15 P.M., May 18, at the church. Marie Rasmussen will hostess and Jill Kramer will give the lesson.
Program Highlights Mary Olsen, guest speaker, reviewed books written by British journalist, biographer and novelist, Margaret Lane: “The Tale of Beatrix Potter,” and “The Magic Years of Beatrix Potter”.
