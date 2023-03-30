Chapter HT, P.E.O
Chapter HT, P.E.O. met March 27 in the Great Room of the Hastings YWCA. Co-hostesses were Jeanne Hoselton and Laura Marvel Wunderlich.
President Mary Plock presided over the meeting. The meeting was opened with sisters singing the “Opening Ode” and reciting the “Objects and Aims."
The chaplain read a devotion and led the members in prayer.
The recording secretary read the minutes of the March 13 meeting and the minutes were approved as read.
The treasurer took roll call and 17 members were present.
The corresponding secretary gave the correspondence report.
P.E.O. committees reports were given and members were reminded of the Greater Hastings P.E.O. brunch on April 22 at Lochland Country Club at 10 a.m. Chapter HT is in charge of arrangements.
Next meeting will be on April 10 in the Great Room at the Hastings YWCA.
The meeting was adjourned.
The program was about the P.E.O. project, “Program for Continuing Education” and Chapter HT’s PCE history and grant recipients success stories were discussed. A table of six for Chapter HT was reserved at the Woodlawns at CCC for March 28 and April 6 to view Chapter HT’s current PCE grant recipient’s capstone project.
Hastings Area Retired School Personnel
Hastings Area Retired School Personnel met March 27 at Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village Community Center.
Hostesses were Phyllis Hawes, Barb Yost and Sandy Brown. Co-hosts were Gary and Betty Aadland.
President LaVila VanBoening welcomed members and visitors. Ray Crowl led the group in singing “God Bless America” accompanied by Elayne Landwehr on the piano, and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Sue Phinney introduced the speaker, Kelly Augustin, who spoke about Threads of Grace.
VanBoening called the meeting to order. The minutes were approved as distributed. The treasurer’s report was filed.
Committee reports included:
• Community service: Cathy Morgan reported that service hours are due in May and requested that members make a note of things done to help her with the state report. She reported an e-mail from Jackie Koepke thanking for help with the Adams County Spelling Bee. She also requested volunteers for the ESU No. 9 bus tour on April 20.
• Courtesy: Nita Hemming reported that a list of cards sent is in the newsletter.
• Membership: Karen Christensen and Marsh Sukup reported 31 members, one speaker and one guest were present. Split-the-pot was won by Elayne Landwehr and was donated to the scholarship fund.
• Scholarship: Gary Aadland reported applications have been distributed.
• Social: Linda Kuzelka thanked the March serving committee, Phyllis Hawes, Barb Yost, Sandy Brown and Gary and Betty Aadland. She reminded the May serving committee of Marcia Vom Weg, Jan Heady, Ruth Kroll and Dave Scribner.
In unfinished business, nominations are being solicited for secretary. Election and installation of officers will be in May.
New business included:
• The July luncheon will be July 17.
• Andi Brown distributed AARP bookmarks about upcoming presentations.
VanBoening closed with the Winston Churchill quotation, “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.”
The next meeting is 1:30 p.m. May 22. Wendy Gwenapp, Early Childhood community coordinator for the South Central United Way, will present the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.