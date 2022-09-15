Chapter GK, P.E.O.
President Tamara Holtz presided at the Sept. 12 meeting of Chapter GK, P.E.O. at Cheryl Lockwood's home. Cammie Farrell served as assistant hostess.
The procedures for a P.E.O. chapter meeting and the ceremony of initiation were exemplified for visiting state officers Sherry Erlewine of Chapter FU and Beth Anderson of Chapter DU.
Educational Loan Fund chairman Ginny Locke reported that the ELF application has been approved for Hope Buescher.
Nebraska P.E.O. Home chairman Cheryll Marr said she is collecting birthday gifts for our adoptee, Mary Weyer, whose birthday is Sept. 29.
Social committee chairman Dusty Haase reported on the upcoming mystery trip on Sept. 22 and the German dinner sometime this fall. Locke also reminded members that the Oc. 10 meeting in the Haase home will be a birthday party in honor of members to raise money for the Ways and Means committee. The program for that meeting will be given by Nate Schafer who will talk about the “Laundry Love” project.
The state officers brought greetings from Nebraska State Chapter and complimented Chapter GK on its procedures.
Chapter HT, P.E.O.
Chapter HT, P.E.O. met Sept. 13 in the Great Room at the Hastings YWCA.
Co-hostesses were Jan Lampher and Rosemary Barth.
President Belva Junker called the meet to order and introduced the state organizer, Kelly Stang, who gave a few introductory remarks.
Chaplain Karen Klein led the devotions.
Recording secretary Jane Rose-Barton read the minutes of the last scheduled meeting and the August special meeting and social meeting.
An exemplification of initiation was performed by Chapter HT officers followed by Stang's remarks about initiation.
Treasurer Nancy Hehnke reported 20 members and one guest were present and she gave the financial reports for the months of June, July and August.
Corresponding secretary Karen Carnes reported on the correspondence.
Committee reports were given. Social Committee member Sue Frink reported that on Aug. 23, 20 members of Chapter HT enjoyed an afternoon of shopping and light refreshments at downtown Hastings restaurants and stores.
Reciprocity chairman Ann Hittner gave an update on the upcoming Reciprocity Group XI annual meeting to be held Oct. 15 at Lochland Country Club.
P.E.O. projects were reported on. Mary Plock gave a Star Scholarship report and Laura Marvel Wunderlich gave a Program For Continuing Education report.
Stang of the Nebraska State Chapter P.E.O. gave the program and spoke on various topics.
The next meeting is 1:15 pm Sept. 26 at the YWCA. The program is “For the Good of the Chapter.”
Nebraska's Original Betty Club
Nebraska's Original Betty Club met Sept. 12 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kenesaw hosted by Bettys Bittfield, Cushing, Cross, Jacobitz, and Rennau. Thirteen members and one guest attended.
Professional organizer Donna Rasmussen presented the program. Known as Mama Raz, she gave useful hints about organizing one's belongings and shared websites about which records to keep and for how long. Her business offers organizational aid to both individuals and businesses.
Betty Cushing shared a dozen short stories that were both humorous and uplifting.
Members discussed ideas for the 2024 state convention which they will host. They also considered plans for their annual activity which often is held in the fall, deciding instead to postpone it until spring.
Members made monetary donations to the Kenesaw Food Pantry and Backpacks of Love program.
The afternoon noon concluded with dessert.
Alpha Delta Kappa
Mu Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met Sept. 1 at First United Methodist Church. Twenty-two members were in attendance. Hostesses for the evening were Karen Myers, Diane Biere, Kathy Perdew and Jami Paulman.
President Diane Biere welcomed everyone. Linda Wilkinson read a thought for the day called "Perfect." The treasurer's and secretary reports were approved as written.
Thank you notes were read from the state altruistic chairman for the group's Longest Day donation. Notes of appreciation were read from Jan Herbek and Biere. Karen Valdes challenged members to get to know each other better. Future meetings will test our knowledge using the technique of two truths and a lie. Lori Schroeder has acquired six donations to raffle in December. Five tickets for $20 can be purchased from members. Jeanne Loch, Perdew, and Linda Kuzelka were installed as Mu Chapter officers.
The next meeting will be 6:30 p.m. at Watson School. The highlight of the month will be a Founders’ Day celebration.
First United Women in Faith
The groups of First United Women in Faith met in the church fellowship hall on Sept. 7.
President Janet Schmidt welcomed everyone and opened with a prayer. She thanked the Later in the Day Lilies group for serving. There were 20 members and two guests in attendance.
Chuck Rosenberg, president of the Hastings Community Theater, spoke about the new season starting Sept. 30. He also shared information about the theater's history.
Spiritual Growth coordinator Kathy Stofer shared devotions about how our hearts are always under construction but Jesus helps us so we don’t lose hope.
Social Action coordinator Marcella Lemonds reminded members that overhead watering may cause diseases to plants.
Schmidt reported that on Sept. 11 Sunday School classes will begin with activities in the parking lot after church. She circulated a sign-up sheet for UWIF Sunday on Sept. 25. The annual table setting will be Oct. 12. Prairie Rivers District UWIF meeting will be here on Oct. 22.
The group sang “Take it to the Lord in Prayer” and “God Be with You." September birthdays were honored with the birthday song.
The next meeting will 1:30 p.m. Oct. 5. The Morning Glories group will serve.
