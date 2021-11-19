Grace UMC Women
Grace United Methodist Women met at the church on Nov. 15 with 12 members present.
Phyllis Lloyd gave the opening scripture from Mark 10:35-45 and a devotion, “It’s nice to be important but important to be nice” and closed with prayer.
President Sharon Selley called the meeting to order.
One November birthday was acknowledged and a card has been sent.
Lloyd shared an article from Response magazine about Gum Moon Residence and Asian Women’s Resource Center that supports women and children in San Francisco’s Chinatown.
Dee Runcie shared from the Prayer Calendar about Quilts of Valor and missionaries worshiping and praying with young people in Senegal. Three November birthdays of missionaries were shared.
Minutes from the October meeting were reviewed and approved as written.
Treasurer’s report as of Oct. 31 was given by Glenice Larsen.
The Rev. Tamara Holtz read the Least Coin devotion titled “God of Life, Accompany Your Suffering People.”
Thank you notes were read from Arlene Wiederspan for the birthday card she received and from the Salvation Army for the quilts that were donated by the Sew ‘n Sews group.
Selley reported the church’s donation to the CROP Walk was $1,140.
Members voted to give donations to Epworth Village for playground equipment, Red Bird Mission School in Kentucky, UMCOR and Camp Fontanelle at Fontanelle.
Election of officers was held for 2022.
The proposed budget for 2022 was presented and approved. There were no reports from mission coordinators.
Runcie gave the program on the World Thank Offering. She read Psalm 136 “A Hymn of Thanksgiving” and John 4: 1-30. She closed with a poem titled “A Thankful Heart.”
Joys and concerns were shared. The meeting was adjourned with prayer by Selley.
The next meeting will be 3 p.m. Dec. 13 at Holtz’s home.
George Eliot Book Club
The George Eliot Book Club met Nov. 18 at Lochland Country Club with Jane Johnson hosting.
Laura Marvel Wunderlich reviewed the book “Square Haunting” by Francesca Wade. The book is a group biography of five women who lived in Mecklenburgh Square between wars.
The next review will be given by Jeni Howard on Jan. 20, 2022.
