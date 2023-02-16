Chapter GZ, P.E.O.
The regular business meeting of Chapter GZ, P.E.O. was Feb. 13 at Hastings Public Library. Hostesses were Mary Lou Neumann, Jackie Miller and Shirley Sandstedt.
A light lunch was served.
By general consent Shirley Sandstedt served as guard.
Chaplain Becky Hermann led the devotions.
President Roxanne Nelson called the meeting to order.
The minutes of the Jan. 9 meeting were approved as read.
Treasurer Lorinda Bailey reported 24 members present and gave the monthly treasurer’s report.
Corresponding secretary Judy Sandeen reported on correspondence. A letter was received that Chapter HT had initiated two new members on Jan. 9, and a thank you letter from Cotty College.
Delores Michalekl asked for the Ways and Means contribution.
Committee reports were given. Sherry Patterson and Karen Hawthorne reported that the yearbook will be available at the March meeting. Marni Soderquist reported on the PEO home. Mary Coulter reported that 14 members attended the special “board” meeting and thanked hostess Becky Hermann. Cathy Morgan reported that the auditing and bylaws committee will be meeting in March.
Nelson will be Chapter GZ’s delegate to the International PEO convention Sept. 21-23 in Pittsburgh. An alternate delegate is to be determined. The June meeting will recognize the chapter’s 50th anniversary.
Lisa Schreiner reported that she has had contact with a prospective member, it was motioned by Patterson and seconded by Coulter that an invitation be sent. The motion passed unanimously.
Barb Harrington presented a program on “Kitchen Klatter.”
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. March 13 at Pat Gartner's home. The program will be installation of officers.
The meeting was closed in due form by Nelson.
First Congregational UCC Fellowship
First Congregational United Church of Christ Fellowship met Feb. 15 at the church. Judy Bronson was hostess.
The minutes and treasurer's report were read.
Church Women United World Day of Prayer will be 9:30 a.m. March 3 at First Christian Church. The May salad luncheon will be at Grace United Methodist Church on May 5.
Sherry Block reported from the council that 500 note cards have been ordered for the church and also membership certificates. The group is going to try to save on paper.
Marilyn Stickels reported that the potluck after the annual meeting went well with a variety of meats, salads and desserts.
Block suggested having the garage sale inside the church rather than outside in Harleroad Education Center and at the front of the church as to not bother jazzercise in Grabill Hall. Coffee and coffee cake will be able to be sold from the kitchen. The date of June 10 has been selected to have the garage sale.
Stickels reported there will be a Green Salad Luncheon on March 10 and an Easter Breakfast planned by the men.
A pie cooking class given by John Trausch had been canceled due to bad weather. It is rescheduled for March 27 at 6 p.m.
Judy Sandeen reported that the justice committee is planning a Lenten Climate Class for the next eight weeks with using the book "Cathedral on Fire."
A luncheon will follow church on each Sunday.
The meeting adjourned with finishing Meals of Wheels gifts for March that Judy Bronson made.
The next meeting is 1 p.m. Feb. 15.
Hastings Writers Forum
The Hastings Writers Forum met at the Hastings Public Library on Feb. 11 with seven members present. The discussion topic was the Pomodoro method of organizing writing time.
The meeting had readings as follows:
Fritz Buckallew read a reminiscence of his hometown.
Robin Buckallew read a chapter from her novel "The Tenth Key."
Aurora Mediant read from her novel "Lost Eden."
Rylie Felton read her poem “This Year."
Clark Bunger read from his screenplay “Thunderstruck."
The next meeting will be at the Hastings Public Library with a remote option available at 3 p.m. on March 11. Writers of all genres are encouraged to attend meetings, which are held in a friendly and supportive environment and offer feedback if it is sought. To receive a Zoom invitation write: imaginenopossessions@charter.net.
Chapter HT, P.E.O.
Chapter HT, P.E.O. met Feb. 13th in the great room of the Hastings YWCA. Hostesses were Cathy Krebsbach and Jean Thom.
The meeting was opened with the singing of the “Opening Ode” and the reciting of the “Objects and Aims."
President Belva Junker presided over the meeting.
Chaplain Karen Klein read a devotion from the book of Ephesians and led members in prayer.
Recording secretary Jane Rose-Barton read the minutes of the last meeting on Jan. 9; the minutes were approved as read.
Treasurer Nancy Hehnke read the roll call and 18 members were present. Hehnke gave the monthly financial report.
Corresponding secretary Karren Carnes received two pieces of correspondence, which she read to members.
Committees reports were given:
— Yearbook chairman Mary Plock thanked the hostesses and reminded members that the next meeting is March 13, place and time to be announced later in an email to members. The program will be the Installation of Officers, Delegates and Alternates.
— Social: Junker reported that 10 members met for coffee at the Blue Moon Cafe on Jan. 21 for Founders Day. Members wore their P.E.O. pins, drank coffee and had a book exchange.
— Membership chairman Cathy Krebsbach reported that she and her committee sent out valentines to members who haven’t been able to come to meetings.
— Reciprocity chairman Mary Plock reminded members to mark on their calendars the date for the Spring Brunch 10 a.m. April 22 at Lochland Country Club.
P.E.O. project reports were given.
In unfinished business, bylaw changes were discussed and tabled for a later time.
Junker appointed an auditing committee. She then read her “President’s Letter” which was given unanimous approval by members. The nominating committees list of next year’s officers were read by Junker and were voted on by members.
Meeting concluded with members singing “Happy Birthday" to members with February birthdays.
First United Methodist United Women in Faith
The women’s groups of First United Methodist Church met in the church fellowship hall on Feb. 1.
President Janet Schmidt welcomed everyone and opened with a prayer. She thanked the Morning Glories for serving the dessert. There were 24 members and one guest present.
Brandee Schram, FUMC director of Impact Ministries, presented a program about the church’s missions. UMC mission statement is “to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.” She shared how FUMC is supporting not only the United Methodist Church but local, national and international missions as well. She reported on upcoming mission trips to Miriam’s Hope Ranch, the middle school trip to Kansas City, the high school trip to Cullowhee, N.C. and an adult/family mission trip to Costa Rica.
The Spiritual Growth coordinator, Kathy Stofer, shared the February devotion, God Is Love, based on I Corinthians 13:4-7.
Elayne Landwehr shared four new books titled "Being Sheela," "The Four Winds," "Together" and "Ida B. the Queen."
Schmidt reminded the members that World Day of Prayer will be at the First Christian Church on March 3; coffee at 9:30 a.m. followed by the program at 10. Tammy Stuhr, a children’s author, will be the speaker.
The next meeting will be 1:30 p.m. March 1 with Later in the Day Lilies serving dessert.
January and February birthdays were honored with the birthday song.
The meeting was concluded with the hymns, “How Great Thou Art” and “Spirit Song."
