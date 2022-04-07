First United Methodist Church Women in Faith
First United Methodist Church Women in Faith met March 16.
Daisies are women, who for one reason or another, usually don't meet as a group. These women support the organization in other ways but remain important to the whole.
The Morning Glories met in Fellowship Hall with Betty Liehr and Carol Smith as hostesses. There were 12 members in attendance with one guest. Alene Rucker shared devotions from the book "Silent Strength" called "Restoration." Janet Schmidt shared the Least Coin, titled "Linking Individual Dignity with Mutual Destiny." Donna Dill challenged attendees with general trivia questions. The meeting ended with everyone making a donation and sharing a brag.
The Lilies met in Fellowship Hall with Elda Heckenlively and Lynette Steiner as hostesses. There were 11 members in attendance. Elayne Landwehr shared the devotion called "Striking Back." Rogene Short shared the Least Coin selection called "What Does God Require of Us?" Heckenlively shared the history of St. Patrick and the legends surrounding him.
Both groups reported calls, cards and visits to others during the month.
The next unit meeting will be 1:30 p.m. May 4 in Fellowship Hall.
George Eliot Book Club
George Eliot Book Club met April 7 at Lochland Country Club.
Hostess was Anne Bohlke. Co-hostess was Colleen Adam.
Co-authors Marshall Highet and Bird Jones reviewed their novel, "Blue-Eyed Slave."
The next meeting is 1 p.m. April 21. There will be a guest reviewer.
Round Table Book Club
Round Table Book Club met April 5 at Karen Doerr's home.
Mary Olsen gave a review of the life of children's book author Beatrix Potter.
She first introduced Margaret Lane, journalist, biographer and writer who wrote two biographies of Potter. Lane was a remarkable woman in her own right from Great Britain. Born in 1907, she was a journalist at the London Daily Mail and was one of very few to interview Al Capone. Her biographies of Potter revealed a multi-talented naturalist, sheepherder, farmer, author and illustrator.
Best known for "The Tale of Peter Rabbit" and stories of Flopsy, Benjamin Bunny, and Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle, Potter wrote a total of 30 books during her lifetime. She was also the illustrator in all of them. Her writing carrier spanned 31 years beginning in 1901 and ending with the book, "Sister Anne," a story of Blue Beard the pirate told from his sister's perspective in 1932. Along with her legacy of tales for children and early readers, Potter also bequeathed 15 farms and over 4,000 acres of land to the National Trust in Great Britain for preservation.
The next meeting is 1:15 p.m. May 3. Members will share their own reading highlights from the past few months.
DAR
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Niobrara Butler Johnson Chapter, met April 5 at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings.
A program on “Grandma’s Flowers vs. Today’s Flowers” was presented by Pat Evan from the Adams County Extension Office.
Regent Connie Plettner called the meeting to order
Chaplain Maryann Thompson opened with the invocation.
The DAR Ritual, Pledge of Allegiance, American’s Creed and Preamble of the Constitution were recited by all.
Recording secretary Cheryll Marr’s minutes of the last meeting were approved and filed. Treasurer Melanie Aschenbrenner's report will be placed on file for review.
Thompson conducted a memorial mervice in honor of Honorary State Regent Jacquelyn Wehrman.
The President General’s Message was read. The Minute Reports were given.
At State Conference, the Chapter received the following award certificates for this year’s accomplishments:
— Indian Youth of America Summer Camp
— Kate Duncan Smith DAR School “Sunshine Boxes” Campaign
— Community Service Awards
— Community Classrooms of Nebraska
— DAR Service for Veterans Committee
— Constitution Week most distribution of booklets, bookmarks, kits
— Flag Minute Committee
— Service to America Committee
— 100% Participation in the President General’s Project
Donna Andresen noted that Aug. 11-14, the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion will be held in Kearney. Betsey Hager Chapter will have a table with information and to promote DAR’s continuing service to the country’s veterans.
Marr discussed purchasing chapter polo shirts for new members.
Discussion was held as to the amount of money the chapter will give to the Indian Youth Camp to be held this summer. Jacki Lemonds made the motion that the chapter donate money plus personal donations members wish to add. Motion was seconded and approved. Members’ donations should be brought to the May meeting.
Discussion was held on the possibility of placing a Memorial Tree at the Omaha National Cemetery in honor of Jacquelyn Wehrman. Further discussion tabled until the next meeting.
The selection of officers for next year was presented. All current officers have agreed to serve another two-year term. Pam Long moved to approve the existing executive board to serve another term. Motion seconded and approved. The executive officers will continue to be: Plettner, regent; Thompson, chaplain; Marr, recording secretary; Cyndee Fintel, corresponding secretary; Aschenbrenner, treasurer; Tami Pickel, registrar; Lana Waldron, historian; Cyndee Fintel, librarian.
Gayle VanPatten, chairman for donations to Maryland Living Center, expressed how much the center appreciates donations of items given throughout the past years.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. May 3 at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings.
Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization, comprised of descendants of the American Revolution patriots, dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism. For more information, call Connie Plettner at 402-429-3655.
Church Women United of Hastings/Juniata
Church Women United of Hastings/Juniata met for their unit meeting April 1 at The Salvation Army with 11 members present.
Major Sandy Brandenburg welcomed all and introduced Joshua Schuler from the Nazarene Church who is now coordinator of program ministry at The Salvation Army.
All present introduced themselves as they shared their blessings.
Brandenburg shared information about their summer camps and pictures of the new campgrounds, Western Plains Camp near South Sioux City.
Brandenburg gave devotions.
Minutes from the Feb. 4 unit meeting were reviewed and approved.
Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd and the Celebration Team were commended on a well-organized celebration.
Judy Reimer gave the treasurer’s report. Two hundred dollars was sent to World Day of Prayer USA. Reimer reported Nickels for National is being retired. She encouraged local churches to give their donations to Fellowship of the Least Coin.
Brook Huffman, coordinator of MOMs of Hastings (formerly MOPs), was contacted by Gayle Lysthauge about providing favors for Meals on Wheels. The Salvation Army will provide tray favors in April, and MOMs of Hastings in November.
May Friendship Day/Luncheon is scheduled for May 6. The celebrations team met and handouts were distributed. Susie Graham reports a salad luncheon is planned. After much discussion it was agreed to have vegetable salads, potato salads and fruit salads. In addition, slider sized sandwiches would be purchased from Russ’s IGA at the unit’s expense. Jane Marsh volunteered to have Hershey Kisses at each table. Outstanding Young Women or an Inspiring Woman from each church will be honored. Information on those being honored should be to Graham before April 24. All churches should be reminded to bring their Least Coin donation in the form of a check to the May luncheon. Tickets will be printed and available the first week of April for sale at $8 each. Presale is recommended. Each church is to keep track of how many tickets are sold and call Jean Janssen at 402-984-4664 by May 1 with that number. Tickets will be available at the door.
Donations to the Ukraine supply needs were accepted and will be taken to the PEACE Center of First Presbyterian Church on April 2.
The meeting closed by reciting the Mizpah benediction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.