DAR
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Niobrara Butler-Johnson Chapter, held their monthly meeting at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings Sept. 7.
Regent Connie Plettner reported on the Nebraska State Fair’s recognition of veterans and the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The address given by Sgt. Major (Ret.) Gavin McIlvenna, 11th president of the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, was made possible by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Many State Daughters were present.
Plettner called the meeting to order and offered the opening prayer. The DAR Ritual, Pledge of Allegiance, American’s Creed and Preamble of the Constitution were recited by all.
Plettner called roll. Recording secretary Cheryll Marr recorded six members, three associate members and one guest present. Officers’ reports and “Minute” reports were given.
DAR grave marker information and forms were handed out.
Donations are requested for active military women’s care packages. Three care packages have been mailed and another is ready.
Discussion was held concerning giving Constitution and President Day materials to students of Fillmore, York and Nuckolls County schools in addition to local schools.
Information and forms were made available for the American History Committee Essay Contest for students in grades five through eight.
• The Youth Citizenship Medal application form also is available.
• Volunteers are needed to judge the American Indians Scholarships March 2022.
• The Fall Forum will be held Oct. 22-23 in Kearney. The call letter will be emailed to members.
• Members were reminded to ring bells at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11 in remembrance of the 9/11 tragedy.
The chapter received the following Certificate of Awards from National DAR:
Chapter Achievement Award Level 1, 2020
Membership Committee, three members added; Luminary Challenge Radiant; 10% higher net member increase; and zero member resignations/drops
DAR Service for Veterans Committee, Outstanding Service & Support of VA Veteran Homes
DAR Project Patriot Committee, Outstanding Service and Support
Service to America Committee, Connie Plettner for Outstanding Service as State Chair
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings. The program will be “American Indians.”
For more information concerning Daughters of the American Revolution, call Plettner at 402-429-3655.
