Hastings Area Retired School Personnel
Hastings Area Retired School Personnel met Jan. 24 at the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village Community center.
Hostesses were Cathy Morgan and Jackie Koepke. Co-hostesses were Sue Miller and LaVila VanBoening.
VanBoening, vice president, welcomed all and led the singing of “America the Beautiful” and the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance. Elayne Landwehr accompanied on the piano.
VanBoening introduced the speaker, Angela LaBouchardiere from Western Alternative Corrections, who spoke about “Community Based Alternative for Offenders” for some state offenders. She spoke about the functions of Bristol Station and its place in the Hastings community.
Minutes were approved as emailed and will be filed. The treasurer’s report was reviewed.
VanBoening reported on a Thrivent grant for $250 which she wrote and received for “Laundry Love.”
Jan Barnason reported on LB 825 which is intended to change the taxes on Social Security. She gave a legislative numbers quiz and reminded members to obtain free COVID tests from covidtest.gov.
There were 23 members, three speakers and one guest present. Split-the-pot was won by Betty Aadland.
Morgan reported the next newsletter will be published in March.
VanBoening read the section of the by-laws related to nominations for HARSP officers. President and vice president are due for election.
VanBoening reminded members that the luncheon in July will be on the third Monday.
Updates in the yearbook are continuing.
Jackie Koepke asked for volunteers for the Adams County Spelling Bee.
The next meeting is 1:30 p.m. March 28. Wendy Keele from Sixpence will present the program.
Peace Lutheran Church LWML
Peace Lutheran Women’s Missionary League met Jan. 17 for the quarterly meeting.
Diane Gundlach and Janelle Ham, as outgoing officers, served as hostesses.
President Ronda Johnson called the meeting to order, and opened with prayer.
Minutes of the Oct. 18, 2021, meeting were distributed. Kay Krueger moved to accept the minutes as printed. The treasurer’s report was filed as presented.
It was announced that Mary Galliart and Carol Hansel have agreed to serve on the Christian Life Committee.
Correspondence was reviewed. A number of thank you notes have been received from seminary students who were recipients of gift cards. A note was read from Camp Luther thanking members of Peace for its support. A note from Orphan Grain Train, Grand Island Branch, summarized its shipments during the past year, as well as well as the number of Mercy Meals and Fish Fry feeds organized by the branch.
Ruth Albers moved to reimburse Johnson for expenses related to folders and materials used for the 2022 yearbooks.
Janelle Ham moved to send $75 to each of the seminaries, using profits from the Card Fund.
Members shared memories of family Bibles, baptismal/confirmation certificates, and other historic Christian materials. Several items were displayed for opportunities to view the materials.
Hansel led the Lord’s Prayer to adjourn the meeting.
George Eliot Book Club
Members of the George Eliot Book Club met on Jan. 20 via Zoom.
Jeni Howard reviewed two books about women who were influential in children’s literature, “Anne Carroll Moore,” a biography by Frances Clarke Sayers, and “Margaret Wise Brown: Awakened by the Moon” by Leonard Marcus.
The next meeting is Feb. 3, with Mary Seiler giving the review.
