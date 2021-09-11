Betty Club
Nebraska’s Original Betty Club met Aug. 30 at the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village community center. Bettys Scheibel, Mehman, Grade, Hulme, Thomas and Banks hosted. Fourteen members and one guest attended.
Candy Orthmann, owner of Bath Bliss Gifts, gave the program. She explained the store’s 14-year commitment to healthy, comforting and locally produced products, and shared some of her favorites with the group.
Business included updates from various members. They also discussed possible changes to the state convention which is scheduled for April 39, 2022, in Lincoln. Discussion of a group activity was tabled for a later decision.
Betty Grade played several selections on the keyboard to accompany the dessert that concluded the afternoon’s activities.
The next meeting will be Dec. 6.
Hastings Christian Women’s Club
The Hastings Christian Women’s Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met Aug. 16. The theme was “The Hot Days of Summer.”
The speaker was Joyce Poggensee of Harlan, Iowa; her topic was “Would You like Fries With That.” The music was provided by Steve Byrne with his guitar. The special feature was presented by Mary Hall. She told the group about Wellspring, a pregnancy/health center located in the Crozier Building.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the North Shore Church gymnasium. The theme will be “Bargains for Everyone.” The special feature will be the annual bazaar with produce, baked goods, crafts and other items for sale at silent auction. The speaker will be Jan Schiferel of Fordyce. Her topic will be “A Change of Plans.” She also will provide the music.
To make the necessary reservations for the catered meal, call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyllis at 402-463-2680 by Sept. 15. There is a fund available to help with a babysitter if that is needed.
First UMC Women
First United Methodist Women groups met in the church fellowship hall on Sept. 1.
President Janet Schmidt welcomed everyone and opened with a musical blessing. She thanked executive board for serving the dessert. There were a total of 25 members with two guests.
Adam Story, chief of the Hastings Police Department, explained how COVID impacted the police department. Then he answered questions from the group.
Journey of Faith coordinator Sheryl Brundage, gave the devotions, “You Can Believe It.”
The Executive Board approved donations to the following missions:
- International, Ambulance for India (approved May 5)
- National, UMCOR
- State, Camp Fontanelle
- Local, United Harvest Food Bank, Special Scoops, Hastings Middle School Food Bank, Maryland Living Center and Salvation Army
The Table Setting is scheduled for Oct. 13. It was decided to make it a carry-out meal with a planned path around tables and two shifts for viewing. A “walk-thru” viewing will be offered at a lower cost without lunch. South Heartland District Health Department COVID and FUMC mask guidelines will be followed. Tables throughout the church will be available for small groups. Members will be reminded to sell tickets as this is a fundraising activity to support mission work.
There was a list shared of the realignment of the small group members from four groups into two larger groups.
The next meeting will be 1:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Dessert will be served.
American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 11
American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 11 met Aug. 9 for lunch with the meeting following.
President Deb Holmberg called the meeting to order. Colors were posted. Peg Johnson led in prayer.
A ceremony was held to honor POW/MIA soldiers.
A moment of silence was observed in memory of deceased veterans.
Members recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble. Roll call of officers was done.
Treasurer’s report was given.
Minutes of the July meeting were read and approved.
Pauline Jonglertham, the group’s representative to Girls State, gave a presentation about what she learned doing Girls State virtually. She thought it might have been better than in person due to being able to see all the presentations.
The group sent $250 to the fund for the veterans cemetery in Grand Island.
A report was given about the state convention. We discussed who was going to the State Rally in Minden on Sept. 25. Holmberg, Johnson and Pat DuBois are scheduled to attend.
Johnson led in prayer.
Colors were retired.
The next meeting will be at noon Oct. 4 at the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village Diner for lunch for those that wish to eat, followed by the meeting at 1 p.m.
