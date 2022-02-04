George Eliot Book Club
The George Eliot book club met via Zoom on Feb. 3.
Prior to the meeting, Laura Marvel-Wunderlich delivered treats to all members to enjoy.
Mary Seiler gave the review referencing two books: “A Lady’s Life in the Rocky Mountains” by Isabella L. Bird first published in serially, then as a book in 1879, and “The Lady and the Mountain Man: Isabella Bird, Rocky Mountain Jim, and their Unlikely Friendship” by Chris Enss, published in 2021.
The next meeting is March 3.
First Presbyterian Women
All circles of the First Presbyterian Women met at the church on Jan. 19.
Circles 1 and 2 met in the Anderson Room. Susie Graham was the hostess. Seven members were present. Betty Kooy led lesson 5, “Lamenting Life.” She played some music and talked about music evoking emotions. Members read from Job.
Kooy read from the Yearbook of Prayer about a week of Christian unity. Volunteers are needed to help with Gifts of Women Sunday, March 6. Graham closed with prayer.
The next meeting will be 9:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at the church. Hostess will be Bonnie Grams. Lesson leaders will be Joy White and Carla Fike.
Circle 3 met in the church library. Six members were present. Nancy Grams opened the meeting with a prayer. Sue Medsker was the lesson leader on “Lamenting Life.” Nan Huey was the hostess. Katharine Davis read the minutes and gave the treasury report. Reading lists need to be turned in. Nan Huey read a Least Coin story. There was a discussion about Women’s Sunday. The meeting ended with the Mitpah prayer.
The next meeting will be 1:15 p.m. Feb. 16 at the church. Hostess will be Nancy Grams. Lesson leader will be Katharine Davis.
First UMC Women
The First United Methodist Women Daisies are women who, for one reason or another, usually don’t meet as a group. These women support the organization in other ways but remain important to the whole.
The Morning Glories met Jan. 19 in Fellowship Hall with Jan Heady and Doris Dowling as hostesses. There were eight members in attendance. Jan Heady shared a devotion called “Temptation Strategist” from the Women’s Devotional Bible. Carol Henry shared the Least Coin titled “Taking Care of Those who Take Care of Us” from Proverbs 31: 8-9. The program was led by Julie Hein who read a summary of UMW goals to provide for women and youth. This was followed by a pledge service.
Later in the Day Lilies met in Fellowship Hall Jan. 19 with Susan Sharman and Elayne Landwehr as hostesses. There were 10 members in attendance. Elda Heckenlively shared the devotion called “Choosing to Love all Year Long.” She also shared the Least Coin, “Waiting on God.” Treasurer Susan Sharman conducted a pledge service where she explained where the money goes.
Both groups discussed plans for the mitten tree full of hats, gloves, socks, and mittens to be distributed to local schools. Members will share valentines with each other at the February meeting and then the valentines will go to people receiving Meals of Wheels.
The women’s groups met in the church fellowship hall on Feb. 2.
President Janet Schmidt welcomed everyone and opened with a prayer. She thanked the Morning Glories group for serving the dessert. There were 24 members present.
Elayne Landwehr presented a program about Transit Equity Day Feb. 4, a national day of action that commemorates the birthday of Rosa Parks by declaring that public transit is a civil right. All public transit should be accessible and affordable, support the rights of transit workers, and be powered by clean or renewable energy. She also used a Power Point presentation from UMW website.
Journey of Faith coordinator Kathy Stover shared devotions titled “Loving Life is a Choice.”
Landwehr shared information about the UMW reading program. She highlighted the book “Gum Moon” about a group of Methodist women in 1898 who sponsored a home for abused and trafficked women.
There were 179 cards, calls and visits by the members for month of January.
Sue Gronemeyer, Journey of Growth coordinator, encouraged members to invite friends to attend the meetings. She also read thank you notes for the items donated from the Giving Tree (hats and mittens etc.) that she delivered to Watson School, Head Start and Wellspring.
Members donated 70 valentine cards to the Meals on Wheels program.
Susan Sharman displayed completed baby quilts and the baby quilt kits that are available. Her group needs children themed and solid colored fabric.
January and February birthdays were honored with the birthday song.
The next unit meeting will be 1:30 p.m. March 2 in fellowship hall. The Later in the Day Lilies group will serve.
