First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church LCW Group 1 and 2 meetings are held at the Youth & Family Center.

Group 1 met Wednesday, June 21, at 9:30 a.m. A reading from “Orphan Grain Train, A Lantern”, by Paul Leckband was read by Susan Kloke. Susan lead the meeting. Donna Kerr served refreshments. Lesson 13 was given by Becky Mohling.

