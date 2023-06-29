First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church LCW Group 1 and 2 meetings are held at the Youth & Family Center.
Group 1 met Wednesday, June 21, at 9:30 a.m. A reading from “Orphan Grain Train, A Lantern”, by Paul Leckband was read by Susan Kloke. Susan lead the meeting. Donna Kerr served refreshments. Lesson 13 was given by Becky Mohling.
Our lesson leader for each month will meet with Pastor Joel the Thursday before each meeting. New lesson books were handed out to those who had not received them.
All were reminded of kitchen cleaning June 28 at 9 a.m. Many hands are needed.
Group 2 met Wednesday, June 21 at 1:30 p.m. with Jeanne Loch leading the meeting. Lesson 13 in the Bible Study “Consider the Years” written by Rev. Brad Hales was led by Helen Karloff. Hostesses were Coleen Dygert and Karen Hansen.
Members were reminded of the Senior Luncheon September 23. Church Women United meets in September. They need a vice president; please contact Jean Janssen. The Nebraska Women of the Word fall gathering will be in September in Osceola NE. The new Bible study “Book of God, The Gospel of John” by Rev. Virgil Thompson will begin in July; study books were distributed. July hostesses will be Jeanne Loch and Pat Olsen with Peggy Keiser as lesson leader.
Group 3 met Tuesday, June 20, at 1:30 p.m. at the home of Leone Sommerfield. Leone gave the lesson and served lunch. Marge Eitzmann led the meeting. Five members were present with one guest.
The meetings were closed with the Missionary Benediction.
Jan Heady 402-303-6125 Thanks for publishing our news.
The regular meeting of Chapter FH was held at 7:00 in the home of Lynette Krieger with Marie Bulter and Judy Soukup serving as co-hostesses. Mary Lewis served as Vice-president and Marie Butler served as recording secretary.
The meeting was opened in due form by President Jan Heady. Eighteen members responded to Roll Call.
Chaplain Vicki Block gave a devotion on going out to be the new light in the hearts of people.
Mary Ann Wright’s grandson, Brady Linnell, presented his story having been born with a birth defect that affects one in 40,000 people. One of his legs was not growing. Brady, having gone through Shriners hospital to get help with the use of a fixater, can look forward to growing over six feet tall. He is now a Shriner patient ambassador and has enjoyed many opportunities in golf, skiing and can run Cross Country and play basketball.
The next regular meeting will be July 18, time to be determined, and will be a carry in salad luncheon at First United Methodist church with Judy Soukup as hostess and co-hostesses: Leslie Hoffman & Linda Brown.
