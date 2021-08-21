HARSP
Hastings Area Retired School Personnel met July 26 at Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village Community Center for the annual new retiree luncheon. In attendance were 49 members and guests.
Karen Myers gave the welcome, the Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the prayer was given by LaVila VanBoening. Lunch was served and Anjanette Bonham from the Hastings Convention and Visitors Bureau spoke about events in Hastings.
Current officers were introduced and new members Kathy Krueger, Cindy Lewis, Sue Wissing and Linda Hall were introduced. Cam Foster, a scholarship winner, was introduced by Gary Aadland and he spoke about his educational experiences. Carissa Choveski was a scholarship winner but wasn’t in attendance.
Jan Heady thanked those volunteering at the food booth at the Adams County Fair.
The next meeting is 1:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at GSV Community Center.
Hastings Writers’ Forum
The Hastings Writers’ Forum met Aug. 14 at the Hastings Public Library with five members present. Linda Cooke read correspondence received.
The meeting had readings as follows:
- Robin Buckallew read from her novel “The Tenth Key” and circulated the cover of her forthcoming novel “2000 Witches.”
- Fritz Buckallew read from his series of humorous stories “It’s Pops!”
- Aurora Dizon read the prologue from her novel.
- John Dobrovolny read his poem “Ode on ‘Ode on a Grecian Urn.’ ”
The next meeting will be 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Hastings Public Library with a remote option available. Writers of all genres are encouraged to attend the meetings, which are held in a friendly and supportive environment and offer feedback if it is sought. To receive a Zoom invitation write: imaginenopossessions@charter.net.
