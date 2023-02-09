Alpha Delta Kappa
Mu Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met Feb. 3 at Watson Elementary School. Hostesses for the evening were Julie Simmons, Cori Kobbemen and Katie Wilkinson.
Linda Wilkinson read a thought for the day titled "Kisses." The treasurer and secretary reports were approved as written.
Sue Wissing, the altruism chairman, shared the money collected toward The Longest Day. Thanks were given for the large amount of pantry supplies donated for the Hastings Senior High School pantry.
Jan Herbek was recognized as a 25-year Silver Sister.
Members were reminded about state conference on April 1 in Crete. Two raffle baskets are being put together for a fundraiser.
The program for the evening was Sam Johnston from the Hastings Police Department and Jennie Theesen from Heartland Connection. They have partnered up to improve animal safety in Hastings and Adams County. They stressed the importance of getting dogs and cats micro-chipped in order to return them to their owners.
The next meeting will be 6:30 p.m. March 3 at Watson School. The program will be a craft project with Eileen Noll.
Hastings Christian Women's Club
The Hastings Christian Women's Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on Jan. 16.
The speaker was Gail Coleman of Salina, Kansas. Her topic was "Written on My heart." The music was by soloist Dave Mendyk and the special feature was GriefShare by Frank Koch and Belva Junker.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at North Shore Church (use the east door). The theme is "Get Healthy in the New Year." The speaker is Malinda Olson of Paola, Kansas. Her topic is "Once, Twice and Then Again." The special feature is In Home Exercise by Marj Colburn from the YMCA. The music is soloist Krystal Kennard.
To make reservations for the catered meal, call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyllis at 402-463-2680 by Feb. 15. There is a fund for a babysitter if needed.
Church Women United
Church Women United met Feb. 3 at the First Presbyterian Church for the Hastings area unit meeting. There were 19 members present, representing 10 churches.
Karen Myers offered an opening prayer.
Jil Kramer gave the devotions. Kramer explaining the art theme for this year's World Day of Prayer.
The blessing basket was passed around.
Minutes of the Jan. 6 meeting were read and approved.
Treasurer's report was passed around and also approved. The scholarship donation has been received and was appreciated.
Sharon Selley passed out new yearbooks.
Cost of copying was discussed. Members decided to make a donation to First Presbyterian Church for their help with this.
Judy Reimer passed around ideas for additional CWU International projects for the membership to consider. She also mentioned “Trending Tues,” a podcast from National, to keep the chapters informed about what is going on within the organization.
United Church of Christ will make the tray favors for February and March Meals on Wheels.
Arrangements for March 3 World Day of Prayer are being made. Members were reminded to keep thinking of a Most Valiant Woman or Outstanding Young Woman from each church to be honored in May.
Myers thanked hostesses Jane Marsh and Susie Graham for the Valentine treats.
The next meeting is March 3 at the First Christian Church for World Day of Prayer.
Myers adjourned the meeting.
