First St. Paul's Lutheran Church Women
First St Paul’s Lutheran Church Women's groups' current Bible study is titled “Consider the Years” written by the Rev. Brad Hales. The lessons are for mature Christians and the study is based on Deuteronomy 32:7. The July study titled “Saying what’s Important” was based on scripture from Joshua 23:1-26.
All groups have an offering for the Least Coin which is given to Church Women United at the annual May salad luncheon and free-will offering for other expenditures and donations.
Group 1 met July 20 at the Youth and Family Worship Center. The meeting was opened with prayer and devotion given by hostess Susan Kloke. The reading from "The Jesus Calling" devotional was based on Proverbs 16:3 written by Sarah Young. Refreshments were served by Kloke, Gayle Lysthauge and Ila Nelson. Nelson led the Bible study. Kloke conducted the business meeting. The prior month’s meeting minutes were read. The group sang Happy Birthday to Sandra Shutt and Esther Hoagland.
The Group 2 meeting was July 20 at the Youth and Family Worship Center and was hosted by Karen Hawthorne and Pat Gartner. Lesson leader was Sandra Buhr. The meeting was opened by Peggy Keiser with prayer and the singing of the Doxology. Keiser conducted the business meeting.
Group 3 met July 26 at Leone Sommerfeld's home. Sommerfeld also led the Bible study. Cheri Korgan conducted the business meeting.
Group meetings will be held in August in lieu of the August brunch. Nominations have been completed for the 2023-2024 term with the exception of a vice president. Christian Service member lists were updated by removing deceased members Beverly Barth from Group 1 and Joyce Kocourek from Group 2.
Project Day sewing continues at the Youth and Family Center on the second Wednesday of each month. Quilt tops are assembled with a filler and back and then tied. Hygiene and infant kits also are assembled.
Lutheran Women's Missionary League
Thirteen members of Peace Lutheran Church's Lutheran Women's Missionary League met for a salad supper and the quarterly meeting on July 18 at the fellowship hall.
President Ronda Johnson called the meeting to order. Quilts will be tied at Zion Lutheran Church on Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. Since last November, 172 quilts have been tied, finished and sent to Orphan Grain Train.
Carol Hansel gave a Mie Box devotion using “America the Beautiful” as a focus for prayers needed for our country.
Reports and minutes were shared along with thank you notes from Concordia and Fort Wayne seminaries. Kay Krueger shared a school kit that she purchased including a backpack. Members will buy 15 of the bags to use in school kits.
Hansel reported additional greeting cards are available to sell. These will be sold with the existing card sale.
Johnson gave a program on the seas in the Bible, starting with a quiz. She told of some of the seas that she had visited while in Turkey where she lived for a couple of years.
Door prizes were awarded.
The meeting closed with the Lord’s Prayer.
