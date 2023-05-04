George Eliot Book Club
The George Eliot Book Club met May 4 at Lochland Country Club.
Pat Kingsley was hostess.
Mary Seiler reviewed the book, "Grandma Gatewood's Walk" by Ben Montgomery. The book was about the first woman to hike the Appalachian Trail three times and use her experiences to improve and save the trail over time.
The next meeting is Sept. 21.
First UMC United Women in Faith
First United Methodist Church United Women in Faith met April 5 in the church fellowship hall.
Vice President Dorothy Anderson welcomed everyone and opened with a prayer. She thanked the Morning Glories group for serving the dessert.
There were 22 members and one guest present.
The afternoon’s program was presented by Kylie from Love Ewe Candles, which was the 2021 Big Idea Hastings winner. It is a home-based business making cleaner candles for fundraisers and for local boutiques.
Spiritual Growth coordinator Kathy Stofer, shared a personal devotion with the reminder, “Trust God with the Details."
Ella Rathod shared two books from the library, "Easter Stories" and "America and Its Guns."
There were 352 cards, calls and visits during the month of March.
Karen Myers announced Jennifer Dillin is the group's Outstanding Young Woman. She was recognized at the Church Women United Friendship Luncheon on May 5.
The next meeting will be 1:30 p.m. May 3, with the Later in the Day Lilies serving dessert.
April birthdays were honored with the birthday song.
The meeting was concluded with the hymns, “Surely the Presence of the Lord” and “I Love to Tell the Story."
First United Methodist United Women in Faith met April 19.
The Daisies are women, who for one reason or another don't meet as a group. These women support the organization in other ways but remain important to the whole.
The Morning Glories met in Fellowship Hall with Barb Colvin and Sheryl Brundage serving as hostesses. There were 14 members and one guest present. Dorothy Anderson shared the devotion called "Shining Lights" by Billy Graham, based on Matthew 5:16. Janet Schmidt read from Tthe Least Coin, the verse “We Lift our Voices for the Integrity and Well Being."
Bonnie Brodersen shared historical fun facts about the women’s church group in the 1940s. The group had 375 members in 10 groups. Besides fundraising the women cleaned, cooked, canned and quilted. The meeting ended with everyone making a donation and sharing a brag.
Later in the Day Lilies met in Fellowship Hall with Rogene Short and Mary Jo Heishman serving as hostesses. There were 15 members and one guest in attendance.
Verlene McFerren shared the devotion, “If You Meet God in the Morning, He’ll be with You Each Day." Elda Heckenlively shared the Least Coin selection called “The Cry of the Poor." It was based on Proverbs 31.
Ella Rathod presented a book talk on “The Book of Joy." The book described two spiritual leaders who discussed one of life’s most important questions: How do we find joy despite suffering?
The next unit meeting will be a brunch on 10 a.m. June 14. Juniata and Grace United women will be invited to attend.
Alpha Delta Kappa
Mu Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met April 13 at Watson School. Hostesses were Linda Kuzelka, Laura Zubliodil, and Karen Valdes.
Chaplain Linda Wilkinson read a thought for the day called “Angry Nails."
The minutes and treasurer's report were accepted as written.
Nine members attended state conference. They shared one experience with the group from that day.
June Cameron and Becky Johnston were celebrated as 50-year members. Jan Herbek was celebrated as a 25-year member. Karen Myers was recognized as Mu Chapter’s Hall of Fame.
Donations this month were given to Highland Park Arboretum and The Longest Day, and critically needed supplies were donated to The Crossroads.
First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church LCW
First St. Paul's Lutheran Church Women Group 1 and 2 meetings are held at the Youth & Family Center.
Group 1 met April 19. Jean Janssen led the meeting and read the opening devotion. Evelyn Sweet was hostess. Susan Kloke gave Lesson 11.
New books are coming in July with lessons on scripture.
WOW was April 20 in Norfolk. An offering was taken up for Orphan Grain Train. Quilts were taken there.
Cleaning the church kitchen is planned for after summer school.
Group 2 met April 19. Hostesses were Karen Hawthorne and Pat Olsen. Lynn Hohlen led the meeting.
Megan Lockling was the nominee from the church for the Outstanding Young Woman at Church Women United's May Fellowship May 5. Peggy Keiser and Jeanne Loch volunteered to provide salads for the luncheon.
Nebraska Women of the Word met in Norfolk April 22. Members brought packages of new socks and underwear to be taken to the meeting along with an offering for Orphan Grain Train.
Keiser led Lesson 11 in the Bible study “Consider the Years." The new Bible study to begin in July will be “Book of God: The Gospel of John."
Hostesses for May will be Helen Karloff and Jean Stevens; Vicky Frerichs will be the lesson leader.
Group 3 met April 18 at Donna Oberg’s home. Oberg gave the lesson and served lunch. Marge Eitzmann led the meeting. Bev Freeman was a guest and will be joining this circle.
The meetings were closed with the Missionary Benediction.
First Presbyterian Church Presbyterian Women
First Presbyterian Church Presbyterian Women met April 5 in Fellowship Hall. Twenty members and two guests were present. Moderator Mary Fisk welcomed everyone and opened with prayer. She thanked Circle 2 for lunch and Circle 3 for table decorations.
Minutes and treasurer’s report for March’s meeting were distributed and approved at the Coordinating Team meeting. Copies were available at each table.
Committee reports included:
• Church Women United: Hannah Jensen-Heitmann was honored as the church's Outstanding Young Woman at the May Friendship Day luncheon sponsored by Church Women United May 5. The circles provided four salads.
• Reading: Sue Medsker announced that 2023 reading list and books are now available.
• Quilting: Sue Graham announced the group is meeting every Monday and Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the PEACE Center.
• Visitation/Concerns were shared.
• Food From the Heart: Nancy Grams announced that the freezer is again full and ready to share.
Mother’s Day Offerings will be donated to Our Little Angels and Threads of Grace. Members will be needed to volunteer time on Sundays to collect donations.
Circle moderators will take orders at the April and May Circle meetings for the 2023-24 Bible study, "Sacred Encounters: The Power and Presence of Jesus Christ in the Gospel of Luke."
Hunger Cups were passed.
Jill Kramer shared several Easter themed readings.
The meeting closed with the Mizpah Prayer.
Becky Schernikau, director of Youth for Christ, presented a program on the outreach Bible study being done at the Hastings YRTC. She shared how through a weekly Bible study experience, the leaders are investing in the young women’s lives and establishing authentic relationships.
Circle 1/2 met in the church parlor on April 19 with 10 members present. May Wierenga led the lesson, “Sabbath and Justice” emphasizing that celebrating the Sabbath means living lives of justice all week long.
In the absence of the circle moderator, Joy White opened with prayer and conducted the business meeting. Betty Kooy read a selection from the Yearbook of Prayer titled “Standing in Solidarity” that was written for the Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The minutes of the last meeting were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was given.
Birthday offerings were collected and will be dedicated in May.
Volunteers collected offerings in honor and in memory of mothers before and after church services on April 23 and 30. This year’s offering will be shared by Our Little Angels and Threads of Grace.
An invitation to Campbell’s annual Spring Tea on May 4 at 2 p.m. was shared.
Flossie Sanderson shared a Least Coin devotion titled “Living Hope.” Least coins were collected and were dedicated at the May Friendship Day.
The meeting concluded with a prayer from the Bible study read in unison.
Bonnie Grams will be the hostess for the next circle meeting on May 17 at 9:30 a.m. in the church parlor. Elaine Specht will give the lesson.
Circle 3 met April 19 in the church library. Nancy Grams opened the meeting with a story “Dare to be Happy."
Katharine Davis was the hostess and Nan Huey was the lesson leader on "Sabbath and Justice," which go hand in hand. It is call to service.
Davis read the minutes and Kathy Reimer read the treasury report. Huey read the Least Coin and Sue Medsker read from the Mission Handbook. The meeting closed with the Mizpah Prayer.
Reimer will be the hostess for the next circle meeting on May 17 at 1:15 p.m. Jill Kramer will give the lesson.
Hastings Christian Women's Club
The Hastings Christian Women's Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met April 17. The theme for the meeting was "The Heart of Patriotism." The speaker was Sandi King of Monument, Colorado. Her topic was "Patriotism, Perfectionism and Progress." King sang patriotic songs. The special feature was by Doug Runcie, who told the history of his business.
The next meeting will be May 15 at 12:30 p.m. at the North Shore Church (use the east door). The theme for the meeting will be "Celebrating Special Occasions." The speaker will be Rosa Walker of DesMoines, Iowa. Her topic will be "Once I Was Blind." The music will be by soloist Darla Bruna. The special feature will The Barn Festival by Kara Parde.
To make reservations for the catered meal, call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyllis at 402-463-2680 by May 10. There is a fund to help pay a baby sitter, if needed.
Nebraska's Original Betty Club
Nebraska's Original Betty Club met May 1 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kenesaw hosted by Bettys Bittfield, Jacobitz, Cross, and Cushing. Fifteen members and three guests enjoyed an afternoon of fun, food and fellowship.
Following good news sharing at which the 75th wedding anniversary and recent Hastings Tribune article of Betty Munsell were featured, the club made plans for hosting the state convention. The eight active Nebraska Betty Clubs will meet at Lochland Country Club April 27, 2024. A speaker from Nebraska Humanities will present the program. Plans for the musical part of the program are pending.
An updated calling chain was distributed.
Paula Bourg of Holstein gave a program featuring recycling denim. She displayed several quilts, but the other ways she uses denim define the phrase "waste not, want not." Every part of blue jeans makes it into her projects. She coils the inseams and glues them to a rubber base to make a sturdy outdoor mat. She weaves the waistbands into table mats and glues belt loops to picture frames.
A choir from Kenesaw High School entertained as the group ate lunch.
Bettys Bunde, Cramton, Krueger, and Stevens will host the fall meeting.
Round Table Book Cub
Round Table Book Cub met May 2 at Jo Seiler's home.
Joy White reviewed "The Lemon Tree: An Arab, a Jew and the Heart of the Middle East" by Sandy Tolan. A true story of two families, a Jewish family and an Arab family, whose lives are intertwined by the chaotic events of both world wars and the partitioning of Palestine, Israel and the wider Middle East.
The next meeting is 1:15 p.m. May 16. Karen Doerr will provide the program and serve as hostess. The program is Summer Send-Off.
